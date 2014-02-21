We Must Possess This Official ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ Rocket Raccoon Toy

“Groot, we’re gonna be rich,” says this official Rocket Raccoon toy demonstrated at Toy Fair 2014. Damn right you’re gonna be rich, ’cause we’re going to buy, like, eleventy brazilian of these adorable little fellows. Watching this “Big Blastin’ Rocket Raccoon” in action made me clap happily like a seal, even more so than the Guardians of the Galaxy Marvel Legends Infinite Series 6-inch action figures.
Director James Gunn confirmed on Twitter that the voice of the toy is not the same as the Rocket Raccoon in the movie (voiced by Bradley Cooper). To hear Bradley Cooper’s version of Rocket Raccoon, you can check out this “Meet The Guardians” video.
As much as we enjoyed the first Guardians of the Galaxy trailer and the funny mashups it’s inspired (like this one), we’re still looking forward to any Rocket Raccoon we can get, including this:
Video via CBM.
It’s a pretty safe assumption that the fastest selling action figures this summer will be Rocket Raccoon.
That is glorious
Where address do I send my money to and will I get it faster if I pay in gold.
Holy shit. I need this more than I need the movie itself. And I really need that movie.
I would also like to buy eleventy Brazilians…
Why’s everyone so excited for Rocket? Everyone knows that Cosmo the Space Dog is way cooler.