The world woke up on Friday to the news that President Donald Trump’s longtime confidant and advisor, Roger Stone, had been arrested in connection to Special Counsel Robert Muller’s Russia investigation. Stone, who was instrumental in getting Trump’s presidential campaign off the ground but left several months later, has been charged with seven counts including making false statements to Congress, obstruction of justice, and witness tampering related to WikiLeaks contacts over leaked emails that damaged Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign.

Armed FBI agents showed up at the door of Stone’s Fort Lauderdale home just before 6:00 a.m. on Friday morning and led him away in handcuffs. Stone’s 117th Street apartment in Manhattan was also reportedly raided.

“FBI. Open the door.” Watch exclusive CNN footage of the FBI arresting longtime Trump associate Roger Stone. Stone has been indicted by a grand jury on charges brought by special counsel Robert Mueller. https://t.co/IWQToxEDhG pic.twitter.com/qXDtpL8pjN — New Day (@NewDay) January 25, 2019

Among the more damning parts of the 24-page indictment were repeated uses of mafia language like “stoolie” and “rat,” and one mind-boggling reference to The Godfather: Part II:

On multiple occasions, including on or about December 1, 2017, STONE told Person 2 that Person 2 should do a “Frank Pentangeli” before HPSCI in order to avoid contradicting STONE’s testimony. Frank Pentangeli is a character in the film The Godfather: Part II, which both STONE and Person 2 had discussed, who testifies before a congressional committee and in that testimony claims not to know critical information that he does in fact know.

In the film, Frank Pentangeli’s character is about to testify before Congress against Michael Corleone, but since he was being heavily guarded by the FBI, the family was not able to get to him. So instead Michael has Frank’s brother flown in from Italy to sit next to him in court as a vague threat to his family, leading to Pentangeli recanting his previous testimony.