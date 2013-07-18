Ron D. Moore’s ‘Helix’ Leaks A Clip, Also Some Black Fluid

#Comic-Con 2013
Helix, a new TV series from Ron D. Moore, will be arriving in 2014, which is a bit of a delay considering it was supposed to launch this year. But that isn’t stopping SyFy from dropping a few hints about it. Like, for example, this brief clip, dropped as part of SyFy’s visit to San Diego.

Keep in mind, this is a show about several hundred people in a remote testing facility in the Arctic, where, as you may have guessed, something has gone horribly wrong. Like “drippy black fluid” wrong, which as we know from The X-Files is the worst kind of wrong at a research facility in the middle of nowhere.

If you’re wondering where this fluid might be coming from, it might be from this guy:

Since this is a TV series, and not just a remake of The Thing, we’re assuming there’s a lot more to the concept than just what we’re seeing in the trailers. Horror is hard to pull off over a string of TV episodes, not least because you know there are X number of episodes left and who will be in them, but if anybody can pull it off, it’s Ron D. Moore.

Just… have a better endgame next time, Ron. All we’re asking.

