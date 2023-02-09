Is Ron DeSantis tough enough to take on the guy who once bullied his way to the presidency? Seth Meyers doesn’t think so. And judging from DeSantis’ mature, reasonable response to Trump’s recent childish attacks on him, he probably isn’t.

Earlier this week, Trump went low even for him, which is to say incredibly low: He reposted a potentially damning photo that may or may not show him drinking with underage women. The photo, which has been circulating for a couple years, shows DeSantis when he was in his early 20s, when he taught high school in Georgia. With him are three young women, who are allegedly students. Of course, there’s no way to tell that. For one thing, their faces are blurred out. But Trump, the chaos agent, shared it anyway, claiming its authenticity.

As per Bloomberg, DeSantis responded — which may have been the worst thing he could do. “I spend my time delivering results for the people Florida and fighting against Joe Biden,” the Florida governor said during a press conference. “I don’t spend my time trying to smear other Republicans.”

Fair enough! But anyone with even a passing knowledge of Trump knows shaming him doesn’t work. (Nor does it work on his supporters.) One thing you don’t do with bullies is honor them with a response. They’re bullies. Trump is a bully — a bully so low he’d baselessly claim one of his likely rivals for the 2024 Republican presidential ticket once boozed with underage women. Now he’s almost certainly going to aim even lower still.

Of course, Trump might have thinner skin. After all, DeSantis isn’t the one who tried to get Twitter to censor a celebrity who called him a “p*ssy a** b*tch.”

(Via Bloomberg)