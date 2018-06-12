Anthony Bourdain

A lot of focus went directly to Asia Argento in the hours that followed the news that Anthony Bourdain had committed suicide. Most were looking for any news or response, attempting to make sense of the tragic death. While Argento and many others have shared their thoughts on the loss of Bourdain, speculation soon began to spread about what led to his suicide — photos that surfaced in European tabloids of Argento being affectionate in public with another man, French journalist Hugo Clement, led some to point fingers of blame in the direction of the actress.

A post shared by asiaargento (@asiaargento) on Jun 8, 2018 at 8:58am PDT

The LA Times outlined many of the stories that followed the suicide that tried to define Bourdain’s mood in the days preceding, including a comment from his mother that noted he “had been in a dark mood these past couple of days.” Reports like this have apparently led to some blaming Argento, at least according to a new letter from Rose McGowan speaking on behalf of the Italian actress. Posting on Instagram that she had Argento’s permission to speak for her, McGowan published a statement on behalf of the actress that address the reports and called for people to focus on a more significant issue than gossip: