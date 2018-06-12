A lot of focus went directly to Asia Argento in the hours that followed the news that Anthony Bourdain had committed suicide. Most were looking for any news or response, attempting to make sense of the tragic death. While Argento and many others have shared their thoughts on the loss of Bourdain, speculation soon began to spread about what led to his suicide — photos that surfaced in European tabloids of Argento being affectionate in public with another man, French journalist Hugo Clement, led some to point fingers of blame in the direction of the actress.
The LA Times outlined many of the stories that followed the suicide that tried to define Bourdain’s mood in the days preceding, including a comment from his mother that noted he “had been in a dark mood these past couple of days.” Reports like this have apparently led to some blaming Argento, at least according to a new letter from Rose McGowan speaking on behalf of the Italian actress. Posting on Instagram that she had Argento’s permission to speak for her, McGowan published a statement on behalf of the actress that address the reports and called for people to focus on a more significant issue than gossip:
I know before Anthony died he reached out for help, and yet he did not take the doctor’s advice. And that has led us here, to this tragedy, to this loss, to this world of hurt. Do NOT do the sexist thing and burn a woman on the pyre of misplaced blame. Anthony’s internal war was his war, but now she’s been left on the battlefield to take the bullets. It is in no way fair or acceptable to blame her or anyone else, not even Anthony. We are asking you to be better, to look deeper, to read and learn about mental illness, suicide and depression before you make it worse for survivors by judging that which we do not understand, that which can never fully be understood. Sometimes we are stuck in the unknowable, and that is where we are now, a massive wave of darkness that threatens to swallow everyone in its wake.
