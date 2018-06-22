The Internet Jokes And Speculates About The Future Of ‘Roseanne’ With ‘The Conners’

#Internet Reactions
News & Culture Writer
06.22.18

ABC

It was hardly a surprise to anyone when ABC announced the decision to bring back a Roseanne-less Roseanne and retool it as The Conners (working title) for the 11th season of the long-running show, after series creator and star Roseanne Barr nearly sealed its fate with a racist diatribe on Twitter back in May. After all, the network had already invested millions in stars John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, and Sara Gilbert alone — all who had renegotiated their salaries from $250,000 to $300,000 per episode for the upcoming order.

The move also saves the jobs of some 200 staffers, which was part of the settlement Barr agreed to in order to allow the series to continue without her.

I regret the circumstances that have caused me to be removed from Roseanne,” Barr, on whose character the original series was based, said in a statement. “I agreed to the settlement in order that 200 jobs of beloved cast and crew could be saved, and I wish the best for everyone involved.”

Now the only question left is how the series is going to gracefully explain the absence of the Conner matriarch as it soldiers on. Unsurprisingly, Twitter had some suggestions, and plenty of jokes.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Internet Reactions
TAGSinternet reactionsRoseanneThe Conners

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.19.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.18.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nas, Christina Aguilera, And Jay Rock

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nas, Christina Aguilera, And Jay Rock

06.15.18 7 days ago
The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

06.14.18 1 week ago 3 Comments
All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.12.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.11.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP