ABC

It was hardly a surprise to anyone when ABC announced the decision to bring back a Roseanne-less Roseanne and retool it as The Conners (working title) for the 11th season of the long-running show, after series creator and star Roseanne Barr nearly sealed its fate with a racist diatribe on Twitter back in May. After all, the network had already invested millions in stars John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, and Sara Gilbert alone — all who had renegotiated their salaries from $250,000 to $300,000 per episode for the upcoming order.

The move also saves the jobs of some 200 staffers, which was part of the settlement Barr agreed to in order to allow the series to continue without her.

I regret the circumstances that have caused me to be removed from Roseanne,” Barr, on whose character the original series was based, said in a statement. “I agreed to the settlement in order that 200 jobs of beloved cast and crew could be saved, and I wish the best for everyone involved.”

Now the only question left is how the series is going to gracefully explain the absence of the Conner matriarch as it soldiers on. Unsurprisingly, Twitter had some suggestions, and plenty of jokes.