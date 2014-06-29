Royal Dutch Airline’s Tweet About Mexico’s World Cup Loss Was Just Plain Mean

Mexico suffered a heartbreaking loss to the Netherlands today after being up 1-0 with little time left. Royal Dutch Airlines wasn’t feeling much compassion though when they sent out the above now deleted tweet, complete with guy in sombrero icon photoshopped in next to the “Departures” sign. Which begs the obvious question…
Hopefully the national airline of the team that eventually beats the Netherlands has this one queued up on their official Twitter account.
You are quick on the draw, I just sent this in as a tip. Damn those Dutch and their offensive stereotypes about Mexicans.
I mean, the nerve…
Just to be clear, I never said offensive, just mean.
@Maske Oh I know, I’m just enjoying the outrage across the internet.
skwisgaar skwigelf agrees.
Prediction:
“Over the weekend, we sent out a tweet regarding the Netherlands-Mexico World Cup match. It was inappropriate, offensive, and in poor taste. The tweet has been deleted, and we at Royal Dutch Airlines would like to offer our sincere apologies to anyone who was offended.”
And probably some groveling nonsense about diversity at the end as well.
Nah. Those are the dutch. My predictions is/. “Sorry dudes. We partied so hard after we beat the shit out of you we kind of lost our control over twitter”
That would be fantastic.
From the Winnipeg Free Press:
“KLM issued a formal apology late Sunday.
“In the best of sportsmanship, we offer our heartfelt apologies to those who have been offended by the comment,” said Marnix Fruitema, director general of KLM in North America.”
I almost put heartfelt in mine, wish I had.
As a hispanic person, i dont think the tweet was offensive. It literally said bye friends without any stereotypical mention of tacos or tequila. This is the cup, you have to let them gloat a little.
The little sombrero guy though…
It’s not like they did what Texas Governor Rick Perry did – [abcnews.go.com]
Soccer! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing! Say it again!
I AM OFFENDED!
*2 days later*
The dutch airline did what, I don’t remember? YAY SOCCER!
I chucked. And considering the their version of Santa Clause has a sidekick in blackface, the Dutch don’t give two sh*ts about potentially controversial stereotypes.
If you make remarks like that about a whole country, be sure to know wtf you are talking about. First of all, what you are talking about is sint nicolas, a sacred dude from spain that relieved children by bring them presents. It is NOT, i repeat NOT a “our version of santa clause”.
Second, if you mingle in shit like this about sint nicolas, be sure to do some research about it because your doing the same thing as all other stupid idiots around the world that spit shit about traditions we have here that you people do not understand.
And for the fucking last time, those dude’s are not sidekicks, they are more worth here then nicolas is himself, and their faces are black because they climb through the chimney. And if you wonder why they do it instead of the sint, because he’s an old fuck, and nobody cares about him, since the “so called sidekicks” are bringing the candy and presents to the kids.
One funny fact… As you might know, suriname is part of our country, and people there cover their faces from brown to black to mimic our so called “sidekicks”. They even color nicolas white. They dont bother themselves, because it is about the children, it is people like you that make racism out of it.
Black people from our country and countries such as suriname understand what it is all about and you people do not.. it shows how narrowminded you people are there.
@EvilGoose Cool story bro. Next time your in Amsterdam over the holiday season look me up, I live in Oud-Zuid. We can take a survey of the black people we run into on the street and see what they about that particular aspect of St. Nicolas ‘s Dutch tradition and whether or not it offends them.
You can’t judge people in a place you’ve never been to! That’s what they do in Mexico!
I’m starting to think twitter has just made everyone intolerant of funny things in the name of being overly sensitive to everything that can ever happen ever.
It was a funny tweet. Sore losers can sit at home and cry about it and send offended tweets all day long, ain’t gonna suddenly change anything at all.
Lot of pussies online that get butt hurt over stupid shit.
Is saying goodbye friends racist or is it only racist if you say it in Spanish?
considering that the ‘hey puto’ chant that mexican fans shout during every restart is extremely homophobic, the mexicans have no reason to be so offended by a some light humor at their expense
For serious. I can’t believe FIFA just swept that under the rug. Well, it’s FIFA, so, yeah, I can. But it’s still ridiculous.
Considering how homophobic their culture is that’s like a bunch of Alabama fans should “Hey Ni**a!” and saying, “It’s cool, we’re saying A not ER.”