Royal Dutch Airline’s Tweet About Mexico’s World Cup Loss Was Just Plain Mean

Mexico suffered a heartbreaking loss to the Netherlands today after being up 1-0 with little time left. Royal Dutch Airlines wasn’t feeling much compassion though when they sent out the above now deleted tweet, complete with guy in sombrero icon photoshopped in next to the “Departures” sign. Which begs the obvious question…

Did @KLM's social media team photoshop the little mariachi guy onto the sign really quick? pic.twitter.com/YY5ctcJYm1 — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) June 29, 2014

Hopefully the national airline of the team that eventually beats the Netherlands has this one queued up on their official Twitter account.