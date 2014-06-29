Royal Dutch Airline’s Tweet About Mexico’s World Cup Loss Was Just Plain Mean

#Mexico #2014 FIFA World Cup #Twitter
06.29.14 4 years ago 22 Comments

Mexico suffered a heartbreaking loss to the Netherlands today after being up 1-0 with little time left. Royal Dutch Airlines wasn’t feeling much compassion though when they sent out the above now deleted tweet, complete with guy in sombrero icon photoshopped in next to the “Departures” sign. Which begs the obvious question…

Hopefully the national airline of the team that eventually beats the Netherlands has this one queued up on their official Twitter account.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Mexico#2014 FIFA World Cup#Twitter
TAGS2014 FIFA World CupMexicoNetherlandsroyal dutch airlinesTwitterWORLD CUP

Listen To This

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 23 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 24 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 2 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 2 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP