Rudy Giuliani’s bad week continues. He’s already been sued by Dominion Voting Systems for $1.3 billion over his part in spreading the “Big Lie,” within which he relentlessly accused Dominion of switching Trump votes in favor of Joe Biden. Now, Rudy’s losing all of that sweet, sweet, ad revenue from YouTube, and that’s after Trump apparently decided not to pay his legal fees.

Yep, matters keep growing worse for America’s (Former) Mayor and the Borat Subsequent Moviefilm star. All of those bizarre videos that he uses to push cigars and gold coins while ranting about the “Biden Crime Family” (and likening them to the Corleones) might push a few people to his website to buy those cigars, but they won’t be earning any ad dollars on YouTube. Rudy’s been (at least) temporarily removed from the Partner Program for spreading misinformation, and ex-President Trump’s ban has been extended. Via The Independent:

YouTube has suspended Rudy Giuliani from its Partner Program, preventing former president Donald Trump’s lawyer from making money from his videos. The Google-owned platform also extended Trump’s channel suspension indefinitely after he was initially banned for one week for flouting its content policies. “In light of concerns about the ongoing potential for violence, the Donald J. Trump channel will remain suspended,” a YouTube spokesperson said. “Our teams are staying vigilant and closely monitoring for any new developments.”

In response to this move, Rudy told Washington Post that YouTube has made a “predatory” and “dangerous” move, which he calls a “seductive road to authoritarianism” and potential violation of antitrust laws. Rudy might want to go back to the continuing legal education books, but that would have also been a wise move before his Total Landscaping farce and filing lawsuits in endless states in an effort to help Trump dismantle representative democracy.

(Via The Independent & Washington Post)