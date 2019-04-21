Getty Image

Rudy Giuliani, the president’s personal lawyer and coiner of the phrase “Truth isn’t truth,” made the Sunday morning news show rounds to discuss the recently partially released Mueller report and its many alarming revelations. While some, including certain top Democrats, believe the findings of DOJ Special Counsel Robert Mueller warrant talk of impeachment, Giuliani does not. To him, it’s fine, for example, for Donald Trump to have reaped the benefits of Russian interference.

“There’s nothing wrong with taking information from Russians,” Giuliani asserted, brazenly, to a bewildered Jake Tapper on CNN’s State of the Union.

Asked Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani on @MittRomney statement he was “appalled” that Trump team “welcomed help from Russia”… He called Romney a hypocrite and said “There's nothing wrong with taking information from Russians…it depends on where it comes from.” — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) April 21, 2019

Giuliani was specifically speaking about comments from former presidential candidate Mitt Romney, who said he was “sickened” by the current administration’s “dishonesty” as laid out in the still redacted Mueller report.

“Stop the bull. Stop the pious act,” Giuliani said before implying Romney has taken political dirt as well. “What a hypocrite. Any candidate in the world — in America — would take information.” He then added, “Who says it’s even illegal?”