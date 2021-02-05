Rudy Giuliani hosts a daily talk radio show on New York’s TalkRadio 77 WABC, where he was previously free to blabber about god-knows-what without restrictions. That’s no longer case, as the station added a legal disclaimer during Thursday’s episode. “The views, assumptions, and opinions expressed by former U.S. Attorney, former attorney to the President of the United States, and New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, his guests and callers on the program are strictly their own, and do not necessarily represent the opinions, beliefs, or policies of WABC Radio, its owner Red Apple Group, and other WABC hosts or our advertisers.” The disclaimer apparently caught Giuliani by surprise.

“I would have thought they would have told me about that before just doing what they just did. Rather insulting,” he said on air. “And gives you a sense of how far this free speech thing has gone. And how they frighten everybody. I mean, we’re in America, we’re not in East Germany.” Giuliani was complaining about his free speech being restricted on a radio show that was streaming worldwide, but do go on. “They’ve got to warn you about me? I’m going to have to give that a lot of consideration,” he continued. “I also think putting it on without telling me ― not the right thing to do. Not the right thing to do at all.” You know what is the right thing to do? Buying cigars!

The disclaimer came hours after Smartmatic filed a $2.7 billion defamation lawsuit against Giuliani, among others. The suit alleges that the former-mayor “created a story about Smartmatic” and that Fox News, where Rudy was a frequent guest, “joined the conspiracy to defame and disparage Smartmatic and its election technology and software.” Nevertheless, Giuliani continued to peddle his long-ago-disproven theories.

Throughout the rest of his show, Giuliani continued to advance the same old lies about 2020 election fraud he’s been making since last year. And even some of his listeners seem to have grown tired of it, as evidenced by a caller who asked Giuliani if he felt “somewhat guilty about spreading a lot of unproven conspiracy theories to folks who may not have the ability or critical thinking skills” and if maybe Giuliani was “taking advantage of the gullible.”

Spoiler: he did not feel guilty.

Pretty incredible: WABC slapped a hearty "views are his own" disclaimer before Rudy Giuliani's radio show yesterday, and he was blindsided by it. "They gotta warn you about me???" pic.twitter.com/RG9Y38o7s9 — The Recount (@therecount) February 5, 2021

(Via the Wrap)