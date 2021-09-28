Is something amiss with former MTV VJ-turned actor, podcaster, and comedian Russell Brand? He’s long been known for left-leaning points of view (including raging against Fox News), but there’s been a telltale shift lately, like when he hopped aboard with Matthew McConaughey’s recent rant about how people shouldn’t ridicule Trump voters over their continued “denial” of Biden’s presidential win. That was a particularly uncomfortable exchange (since McConaughey won’t really air his own political stances, but he’s regularly reminding everyone that he wants to run for office), but there’s no denying that Russell’s prolific (not to mention persuasive) way with words attracts a millions-strong audience on his podcast, Under the Skin, on various social media platforms, and on YouTube.
While we’re talking about that last platform, let’s take a look at what’s going on with Russell over at his YouTube channel. He’s leaning further and further to the right, and that shift is now growing dramatic and (to put it bluntly) conspiratorial. Headlines like “Vaccine APARTHEID: Don Lemon’s Covid BOMBSHELL,” “THIS Is Why You Can’t Trust Big Pharma,” “Vaccine Mandates: An ASSAULT On Your Bodily,” and “SHOCKING Wuhan Evidence: Did Fauci LIE?” do present a certain perspective.
One video (called “So… Trump was RIGHT”) in particular is attracting a lot of attention because Brand, for whatever reason, went on a wild rant about how the 2016 election was all about collusion with Russia. However, he claims that the collusion was on behalf of the Clinton campaign, which Brand believes is a “conspiracy.” Within the video, he declared that all of the news coverage of Russia collusion by the Trump campaign — and the released emails by Don Jr. and Donald Trump’s own words — was part of some “propaganda, a construct, a confection by the Democratic Party.”
Brand continued to argue that he feels that the situation (Biden, a Democrat, holding the U.S. presidency, and Dems holding Congressional majorities), is “kind of beyond disappointing,” as through he believes that nothing went wrong in the Trump presidency (including the botched pandemic response, which has continued to reverberate) to motivate people to vote Democrat. Still, Brand says that his belief that the Clinton campaign colluded with Russia is enough to make him “begin to question and query what other things may not be true.”
Well. This hot mess has led people to wonder what, exactly, is going on with Russell Brand because he’s essentially spreading Kremlin propaganda.
What Russell Brand is saying is Russian disinformation..
That Russia collusion is a conspiracy is Kremlin propaganda.. https://t.co/uCADPLivnF
— Surreal Outrage ✌✌ (@GGreyscale) September 27, 2021
From there, the jokes and remarks ran wild. Comparisons to Johnny Depp’s imploding career have been drawn (the two do have a similar aesthetic, and Depp’s recent rant on “cancel culture” went off the rails with similar vibes), and people are wondering whether “Russell Brand has officially lost his mind” or whether he’ll start shilling MyPillow soon.
Good morning to everyone except Russell Brand for believing that Trump was right in calling the Russian collusion a witch-hunt.
— David Weissman (@davidmweissman) September 28, 2021
Russell Brand has officially lost his mind. pic.twitter.com/ghJAent6w1
— Donna 🇺🇸 (@DemVaccinated) September 27, 2021
cheers to all my comedian friends who are barely keeping it together but still haven’t lost their minds https://t.co/LFF66ai2pW
— Laurie Kilmartin- Flappers, LA, Oct 1-2 (@anylaurie16) September 27, 2021
That Katy Perry alimony money finally ran out, huh? pic.twitter.com/xUSEE9D8xy
— Peter Wolf (@peterawolf) September 28, 2021
Rest in Peace
Comedian Russell Brand
1975-2021 pic.twitter.com/CYZCHCfjkM
— Mr. Meat Scraps (@ReallyLoudFart) September 26, 2021
Russell Brand is the Scott Baio of Jon Voights.
— Grins E. Lamb (@MiloBuck6) September 27, 2021
Damn. Didn’t realize Russell Brand had fallen on hard times financially pic.twitter.com/F2y13Kfu56
— Brosephine Wires (@JoParkerBear) September 27, 2021
I wonder how long until Russell Brand is working at MyPillow
— Existential Dread Locks (@mcpasteface) September 27, 2021
I would welcome Russell Brand to the QAnon cult, but let's be honest: he's been embodying their extremist mentality for years. It's just that his narcissism finally overtook his drive to help others and I'm sad about it.
— Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) September 28, 2021
Also, is Katy Perry watching this all go down?
Russell Brand is wrong & Katy Perry clearly dodged a majorly Qrazy bullet https://t.co/5MH5OFQMtN
— Tara Dublin (@taradublinrocks) September 28, 2021
Katy Perry is currently scrubbing the Internet of any mention that she was once married to Russell Brand.
Meanwhile Russell is hiring the Cyber Ninjas to find him fans that no longer exist.
— Papi B Dubs (Live Music & Event Producer) (@Papi_B_Dubs) September 28, 2021
It’s only Tuesday, right? What a week so far.