Russian Anchor Abby Martin Condemns Russian Invasion Of Ukraine In This Brave Video

RT, formally called Russia Today, is basically Russia’s version of Fox News during the Bush administration. They portray the military invasion of Crimea as an act of good and stabilization. So when an anchor for the network decides to completely turn the script live on-air, it’s noteworthy, and seemingly dangerous. Via HyperVocal:

“Just because I work here, for RT, doesn’t mean I don’t have editorial independence and I can’t stress enough how strongly I am against any military intervention in sovereign nations’ affairs,” she said on Monday. “What Russia did is wrong.”

It sounds innocent enough, but just remember what journalistic integrity in Russia means, comrade. Check out the video below of her standing up for what she believes in:

