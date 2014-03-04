Russian Anchor Abby Martin Condemns Russian Invasion Of Ukraine In This Brave Video

RT, formally called Russia Today, is basically Russia’s version of Fox News during the Bush administration. They portray the military invasion of Crimea as an act of good and stabilization. So when an anchor for the network decides to completely turn the script live on-air, it’s noteworthy, and seemingly dangerous. Via HyperVocal:
“Just because I work here, for RT, doesn’t mean I don’t have editorial independence and I can’t stress enough how strongly I am against any military intervention in sovereign nations’ affairs,” she said on Monday. “What Russia did is wrong.”
It sounds innocent enough, but just remember what journalistic integrity in Russia means, comrade. Check out the video below of her standing up for what she believes in:
Via HyperVocal, YouTube
Bye Abby
yeah she b taking long walk of short pier soon
As much as I pick on Russia, I wish more of our journalists had this kind of courage. In America ratings >/= getting thrown in jail.
Well I have no doubt she would get fired but I hope she doesn’t go to jail and I hope that BBC or someone else will give her a good job
SHE IS A TRAITOR!!!
But genuinely how do we know that this isn’t some next level press control. They are so far ahead of the game that they “allowed” one news anchor to say that she is against russian military intervention= the press isn’t under Putin’s thumb.
I’m against war, but support russia’s actions, would America not defend its bases in turkey/puerto rico and Britain the falklands?
I think all military action so far in the 21 st C. has not be justified/driven by legitimate aid to human beings. But because of that I think Russia should do what it wants. Think Iraq and Syria.
Debate time, not kill this fucker for having a different opinion. If you guys cba that is.
Ukraine was never going to close the Russian naval base in Sevestopal, so your argument is retarded. Not once, ever, did the new government say that they would or should kick the Russian navy out.
Also, The Falklands are British territory, so when they sent their navy over to defend it during the Falklands War it wasn’t because Argentina threatened to close a British base on Argentinian territory, it was because Argentina attempted to claim, invade and capture the whole territory.
That and regarding Iraq, if invading the country was a mistake then why go and do the same thing?
What Iron Mike said. The U.S. has a lot of bases in Germany, but if Germany asked us to close up shop and leave, I would definitely NOT be okay with us invading Germany to keep those bases open.
If Turkey decided to kick us out and close our military bases, I’m pretty sure we wouldn’t invade them. Wait… do they have oil there?
The thing is, Putin did this because it LOOKS GOOD TO HIS VOTERS.
He didn’t do it to protect the scumbag Yanukovych, because he failed, and Putin doesn’t care for failures, what good are they to Russia?.
He didn’t do it to protect Russian speakers, because guess what, no Russian speakers had been harmed, or were going to be harmed. (Even now that Russia has invaded their land, and Russian-speaking Ukrainians have been pure traitors and scum . . . still, not one report of one of them being killed, anywhere in Ukraine )
He didn’t do it because he had to protect the base, because Ukrainians have never given anyone cause to think they are that stupid as to attack the military base of one of the super-powers . . . they never did before, nor has anyone ever threatened to do it now.
He didn’t do it to keep Ukraine from voting to oust the Russian base either, because he knows that when their parliament tried it before, the people, in referendum, said “Nope”. The time to break International law and keep the base by force would be AFTER they were told to leave.
No. It is perfectly clear he has seen a chance to appeal to the average ignorant nationalist Russian voter, and be “The Strongman of Russia”.
Man like that is an enemy of civilisation. Voters that ignorant, ditto.
No no, I never once stated thats why he invaded. I also didn’t say that if american bases were closed what would they do. Which in Europe would never happen. If in the falklands or any other country/land/area where there was a very influential foreign presence, a revolution occurred. Specifically one that threatened the influence of that country and opposed its rule both domestic and international then the country with the base (Russia,America,England) would most definitely beef up security. They wouldn’t take a chance.
No. It is perfectly clear he has seen a chance to appeal to the average ignorant nationalist Russian voter, and be “The Strongman of Russia”. = patriot act. In terms of ignorance. Also he didn’t do it for the voters. He did it to retain control of Ukraine and keep the coffers full.
Well done Iron mike for arguing against the one point I didn’t make.
How about this? Western funded revolt because Ukraine u turned and backed out of the EU.
Once again don’t get me wrong. I don’t think russia’s actions are right in general. But in terms of global politics i think its just the norm. Depending on which country you live in and which media you pay attention to you, one side is the big bad commie the other is the capitalist pig building up an neo-empire.
I’m unclear why you keep bringing up the Falklands. The Falkands is actual British territory under international law (let’s for a moment ignore the debate about who it should belong to), and inhabited exclusively by English-speaking British nationals. The Argentines didn’t forment a “revolution”. They straight-up invaded and occupied, If Japan did the same thing to the Kuril Islands, I doubt anbody would begrudge Russia for taking them back with military force.
Back to your main point…I’m not jingoistic enough to think that my own country is any better than Russia when it comes to a history of bullying weaker countries or using military action bolster domestic support. However, I see no logical argument that Putin’s actions were necessary for Russia’s security, or justified in any other way (the argument that ethnic Russians needed protecting now is about as flimsy as the argument that ethnic Germans needed protecting in Czechoslovakia in 1938).
In any event, I don’t think the West has the political will to intervene on behalf of Ukraine, so I don’t think it will come to war.
I mentioned the falklands, because whilst its not the same scenario as Ukraine, it is not entirely dissimilar. Crimea elected its own prime minister and I believe in doing so declared autonomy. He vowed allegiance to russia (no doubt a paid man) and so technically Russia can find a scruple not a ruble of justification. I also bring up the falklands, because it virtually was russian in some shape or form. Thats how corrupt it is/was.
Never said it was for security. It was in order to flex muscles, fuck the west, capitalise on a unstable ukraine and ensure russian dominance in the east.
I’m glad you acknowledge the hypocrisy of jingoistic states demanding the retreat of russian forces. I think thats what irks me the most. Because frankly I think its a shame that Ukraine is in this state. But hey you make your bed, you better be fucking ready to lie it in.
Also in concerns to the Falklands, I’m pretty sure the international community frowns on Britains hold on the island and during the war there was outrage, also spain are trying to fuck with gibraltar and britain brought in two frigates. I know they are both British principalities, but why is it when russia attempts to do something that the west has done, since after all they are foreign lands. They get condemned. South Ossetia wanted to be russian, but they were lambasted. By the west for getting involved.
I just want to discuss this and jump on every opportunity to do so, I’m not trying to convert people into thinking Russia is right.
Korea 1950—1953
Vietnam 1961—1973
Laos 1964—1973
Dominican Republic 1965
Cambodia 1969—1973
Lebanon 1982—1984
Grenada 1983
Libya 1986
Panama 1989—1990
Iraq, Kuwait 1991
Somalia 1992—1994
Bosnia 1995
Sudan 1998
Afghanistan 1998
Yugoslavia (Kosovo) 1999
Afghanistan 2001 – present. time
Iraq, 2003-2010.
Libya 2011
America’s war chest.
I think im now talking to myself
Vladimir A, you are talking so far out your ass you’re at risk of warping space-time and putting a dent in the universe will all the bullshit you’re spouting.
“Well done Iron mike for arguing against the one point I didn’t make.”
Uh, you do so fucking (try to) make points about Russia defending it’s naval base in Ukraine AND how the situation somehow has a direct parallel to the Falklands War. Look, clownshoes, you might find the top of Russia’s invasion of Crimea interesting (and it legitimately is) but you clearly don’t know enough about the subject to do much more than type random-ass stuff that makes me think you just vomitted onto your keyboard.
The Russians have violated the treaty they signed with Ukraine (where Ukraine gave up their nuclear weapons in return for a guarantee of their territorial integrity) and they’ve violated other international laws. Supporting Russia’s actions, as you say you do IN YOUR INITIAL POST, shows me that you’re a fucking idiot and / or a troll. And that’s about the long and short of it.
“I mentioned the falklands, because whilst its not the same scenario as Ukraine, it is not entirely dissimilar”
= direct parallel. Understood.
Go fuck yourself.
kid.
“Never said it was for security. It was in order to flex muscles, fuck the west, capitalise on a unstable ukraine and ensure russian dominance in the east”
are you even reading what I wrote? You sir are the moron. Also in concerns to the legal warrant for this. Russia is allowed to maintain up to 25000 troops at the base in crimea at anyone time. So no it is not an invasion breaking the treaty signed with ukraine.
You absolute cock sucker.
See name calling isn’t nice.
Stop building straw men, it’s beneath you.
I read your original post you dumb fuck. It’s nice that you’ve flip-flopped all over your own opinion in the following posts you’ve made, but that doesn’t save your from being a fucking idiot, and completely ignorant about the topic at hand.
Yes, the Falklands War is ENTIRELY DISIMILAR as I’ve already explained. You can keep claiming that it’s similar to the Ukraine / Crimea / Russia situation but it’s not. Which not only makes you wrong, but a fucking tool for continuing to insist it’s so.
I’m glad you chose to ignore the fact that Russia can legally have it’s troops there. Well done. Look you called me a dumb fuck and I called you a cock sucker, I also want to call you a cunt head for being so pleased with your ability to ignore my main argument. On a serious note though, I like how you have no problem with Britain having an oversees principality that it really doesn’t have any lasting claim to (in the sense that they are after all foreigners) but you do have a problem with Russia legally stationing it’s troops in Crimea an autonomous region with a Russian majority population.
I think it’s time we calm down with the swearing because it’s pointless.
I wanted to discuss, but the point you chose to argue is that the FAULKLANDS ARE NOT THE SAME AS the current situation in Ukraine/Crimea
I’ve already pointed out how the Russian troops in Crimea (outside of their base at Sevestopol) is a violation of international law. It’s like you don’t even bother reading, because here you are saying that it’s a “fact that Russia can legally have it’s troops there”. I swear, you don’t know what the word “fact” means. Or the word “legally”. And that’s more than enough reason for me to declare you a dumb fucking idiot. Because you are a dumb fucking idiot.
So clearly you decided being civil was not the right choice for you, I can say I’m not surprised, I can see that you don’t know what actual intelligence is, because Russian troops (even though they are not wearing any signs of allegiance but lets not lie here) are only present on the base. So I have no Idea what you are talking about. Who the fuck cares what you have pointed out. They aren’t outside the base, so why does your point matter?
Just so that I can categorise your arrogance. Is it American hypocrisy or British ignorance?
Either way you clearly came into this thinking one thing:
Beware of the communist threat lurking under your bed.
Grow up will you.
Also:
“How about this? Western funded revolt because Ukraine u turned and backed out of the EU.”
Is there any evidence to support this conjecture? Did the West pay civilians to start protesting/rioting, and continue doing so when the police started using deadly force? That doesn’t pass the smell test.
no evidence, just hear say, from pretty reliable people around that part of town. Definitely not guy on the corner preaching about the oncoming apocalypse…
@KNEEL BEFORE SCHIANO!! in reference to what you say about the police using deadly force. It was never confirmed that it was the police who used deadly force but an unknown group of snipers. Turns out those snipers may very well have been part of the new coalition who has taken over. If you’ve seen the recent headlines Estonia’s Foreign Minister was on the phone to an EU official stating how they have very good reason to believe the snipers were in fact under orders from the coalition. These snipers shot and killed rioters and police. The new government who apparently ‘cares so much about their people’ are reluctant in investigating these shootings.