'True Detective' And The Rust Cohle Suicide Theory

UPDATE: ‘True Detective’ Theory: Evidence Suggesting Rust Cohle’s Fate In The Finale
Let me just begin by saying that I do not subscribe to the True Detective’s Rust Cohle suicide theory, not because there’s a lack of context or foreshadowing for it. But because I think anything that ends in a suicide is a lousy conclusion. As they said in the first day of my college creative writing class (in the same program attended by Nic Pizzolatto), you should never end a story with a dream or a suicide.
Moreover, while I do think there may be a trick or two up Pizzolatto’s sleeve in the finale, I don’t think a straight-up suicide is in the cards. The death of Rust Cohle in the pursuit of the investigation (or a shootout)? Maybe. Will he sacrifice himself? There’s a good chance of that. But he’s not going to put a gun in his throat and take blow a bullet in the back of his brain or anything. He’s not going to solve the case, drive out into the sunset, and then drive his truck over a cliff.
And yet, there is some evidence to support the suicide theory, which is currently making the rounds on the Internet. First, he’d talked about it in an earlier episode, arguing that collective suicide is humanity’s only answer, but that he didn’t have the constitution for it, although solving the Yellow King killer mystery may give him that courage. He would, seemingly, have nothing left to live for, unless tending bar and drinking himself into a stupor every night is a reason to live.
Moreover, during this week’s episode, there was one line that could be interpreted as foreshadowing for suicide: “My life’s been a circle of violence and degradation as long as I can remember. I’m ready to tie it off.” Personally, I think he’s ready to tie off the “violence and degradation,” and not his own life, though who knows?
He also says that he has the Yellow King case to solve before “getting on to something else,” but why would that “something else” necessarily be ending his life?
I think the most convincing argument for the suicide theory, however, is the line he repeated to Marty after seeing the old woman, who exclaimed, “Rejoice! Death is not the end.”
“I sure hope that old lady’s wrong,” Cohle says to Hart.
“About what?’” Hart asks.
“About death not being the end of it.”
I think that’s just a sly line, but if he were going to kill himself, I admit it’s a nice piece of foreshadowing. But I’m still not convinced that Cohle would actually kill himself, although the odds of making him out of the finale alive? I’d say 50/50, though I believe that Marty is the one most likely to sacrifice himself. Why? Because his death is more fitting the terrible life he’s led, the philandering, and the shooting of Reggie Ledoux, which is why they’re in this mess in the first place. In other words, if anyone deserves to die, it’s Hart, not Cohle.
@Verbal Kunt: Pretty sure you could throw Lost Highway in there for the same thing.
I don’t think it’s as dry as “he will literally kill himself” but I think it’s safe to say he’s ready to die taking down the cult and may even want to. But he’s going to get the job done before that. This case is his life now. He’s invested too much in it, physically and emotionally.
Somebody posted a theory — reddit, I think? — that Cohle would sacrifice himself to take down the larger cult, by confessing to playing a part in the murders and then implicating the rest and bringing them down with him.
That still seems plausible, especially now that Cohle has all that Tuttle evidence to turn over. If he says it’s his, it’s no longer inadmissible, right?
That’s a great idea @Otto Man. The only question is whether or not Cohle would sacrifice his pride for that. But as I said, this is his life and I feel like he’s give anything to get justice.
I don’t know that Cohle has “pride” like most people, though. He’s drinking himself stupid daily and working in a bar. He has never cared about his personal reputation or the impression he makes on others.
@Iron Mike Sharpie that may be true but I wouldn’t call it a coincidence that the owner of the bar had his son abducted. Great ally. Not to mention he’s holding a sniper in the preview for the last episode. Cohle doesn’t care what his profession is as long as he’s solving this case.
@Otto Man that’s a great theory, but the thought of it hurts me. That doesn’t seem to be tying of the violence and degradation in his own life. That seems to be perpetuating it for the greater good. It’s noble but Jesus! And as soon as I say that I consider why he contemplated the Cross. Your theory is getting better and better
@Otto. I really doubt that would happen. It would make much more sense for him to assasinate them and put them out in fields displayed like Dora
cohle wouldn’t be so careful about wearing gloves when handling evidence if he was planning to take the fall. he would have his prints all over the tape and boat, etc.
First off, it’s not my theory, but I’m persuaded by it. Here’s the original:
[metaphr.tumblr.com]
I don’t think he has any personal pride, but rather a commitment to justice at any cost.
Ensuring that the killers were brought down would be a noble act (ending his degradation), but once it’s done he could easily off himself knowing all the loose ends were tied up.
I don’t think killing them gets the results he wants. If anything, it makes them the victims. He wants them shamed and destroyed publicly.
As for the fingerprints, that’s just what we saw him do with Hart in the room. If he hadn’t done that, Hart would’ve known something was up.
Again, just a wild theory and probably off the mark, but entertaining all the same.
It would also be the kind of “cheat” that the showrunner has assured the viewers won’t happen. its the same reason he won’t outright coomit suicide. I see him going commando with a cavalier disregard for his life though.
Great point about the gloves @Philip Rivers Cuomo
Yeah that’s a much better way of putting it. The both don’t care if they live or die.
I don’t buy the suicide theory at all. I think instead both men are committed to seeing this through to the death if need be. They have made as much peace with the world as they can, and are moving with grim purposefulness towards the end. Kidnapping and torturing a cop is part of that; you get popped for that, you’re not getting probation or early release. If they let him go, they go to jail. Or they kill him, which is another line crossed. For Cohle and Hart, the need for justice at this point is stronger than the need for law enforcement. And they both NEED to resolve this, to make their lives seem at all worthwhile to them.
That is my opinion as well. Rust doesn’t need to commit suicide and he knows it. He knows how hazardous this is going to be.
I don’t buy the suicide theory either. I told my wife after the “I’m ready to tie it off”, line that I think he is dying. The guy has been binge smoking and drinking for ten years+, not to mention all of the damn drugs he had to do in his Adventures of Crash days.
It may turn out to be totally off base and maybe Cohle does sacrifice himself to save Marty or another victim of the Tuttle clan. Either way, Rust Cohle will live in television infamy from now until the end of time. Which makes sense because time is a flat circle anyway.
Yeah, when I said it I thought that maybe he knew he was sick/dying and wanted to try to finish this before he passes.
Sorry, “when he said it.”
/adds “Uproxx Edit Button” to Christmas wish list
I think he is sick and dying, too. His Dallas Buyers Club aids weight loss can very well be cancer weight loss in True Detective. I couldn’t help but think that maybe he is collecting enough evidence so that he can either confess or be arrested for a part in the crimes so that his stolen evidence will be admissible in court. He has no family to bear the shame of being associated with him if he is tied to the murders. So he can sacrifice himself to bring everyone to justice and then die of natural causes soon after he goes to jail. Kind of like Denzel in Man on Fire when he gave himself up at the end and it was as easy choice because he knew he was close to death.
Another theory that I have from the show is that Alexandra Daddario is really fucking hot.
“I sure hope that old lady’s wrong,” Cohle says to Hart.
“About what?’” Hart asks.
“About death not being the end of it.”
My interpretation of this was that he hopes the victims didn’t continue to suffer after dying at the hands of the Yellow King and his minions.
Yup. It kind of goes along with his speech about victims accepting/embarrassing death.
I think, like the others, that they know they might die doing this. Too powerful of opponents, too many questionable things to get where they are.
I mean, Hart pretty much told his ex he was going to die, with the refusal to answer her question.
Bob Newhart thinks your class was totally worth it!
I think they’ve been leading up to this since the first episode. Marty asks Cohle about the crucifix in his apartment and Cohle says that it’s a form of meditation where he contemplates Jesus in the garden preparing for the crucifixion. While I don’t think he is going to kill himself, he is walking into a situation where is ready to sacrifice himself for the greater good.
the greater good
Yarp
That’s the same episode where he says he doesn’t have the constitution for suicide. Choosing to enter a situation where you will die is different than putting a gun to your head and pulling the trigger.
If anyone dies its hart. the foreshadowing by maggie in their latest meeting. plus, there is that scene where Marty and Maggie are in their bedroom and he puts his hands over his head and it looks like antlers.
Like I said in the episode recap article, doesn’t anyone think they will BOTH die? It’s highly unlikely they will solve the case in one episode, and I’m fucking terrified them both dying is what will happen.
My prediction no one cares about: Hart dies and Cohle lives. Gut feeling.
I don’t think he is going to kill himself. That line, “before I have to get on to something else” means Marty has had a part in all of this. He isn’t the yellow king, but I believe Rust is uninhabitable him first to take down others before he takes down Marty. I base this on the “right hand ring theory”. Only he and Tuttle have had bands on their right hand. Marty has sometimes been touching the ring while talking to certain people. The only time h hasn’t worn it was golf with the sheriff. I may just be a crackpot. But if you see that scene again with him and Tuttle, Tuttle only looks at Marty while talking and Marty starts playing with the ring on his right hand
Yeah, Mullholland Dr. and Lost Highway, sure, but, really, where do those films rank on the list of all-time great movies? Like, 1043 and 1044?
Tell that to the idiots who wrote Rosanne.
I’m just going to leave these two photos here, because there is one very strikingly odd difference in that middle row and I have no clue what it means.
[i.imgur.com]
[i.imgur.com]
Strikingly odd? I mean it’s a completely different girl, but the pictures are also completely different. It’s not just one girl getting photoshopped out. Most of the expressions on people’s faces are different.
No, that’s exactly what it is. It’s one girl being photoshopped out, poorly. Why? Obviously they are different pictures, in that they were taken 3 seconds apart. That’s not the point.
What are these from?
The unedited one has been floating around the comments section here and on Reddit via this link:
[imgur.com]
The other one I saw someone post today and I think is an actual screengrab from one of the episodes. It’s probably nothing, at least story-wise, but even just from a stageprop point of view, I am curious why the change was made.
I think he has cancer.
Agreed, I think he has lung cancer and that’s what prompted him to come back in 2010 and finish up this case…call me literal but the closiing song from this week is called “lungs”….
Well, won’t you lend your lungs to me?
Mine are collapsin’
Plant my feet and bitterly breathe
Up the time that’s passin’
Breath I’ll take and breath I’ll give
And pray the day is not poisoned
Stand among the ones that live
In lonely indecision
Well, fingers walk the darkness down
Mind is on the midnight
Gather up the gold you’ve found
You fool it’s only moonlight
If you try to take it home
Your hands will turn to butter
You better leave this dream alone
Try to find another
Salvation sat and crossed herself
Called the devil partner
Wisdom burned upon a shelf
Who’ll kill the raging cancer
Seal the river at its mouth
Take the water prisoner
Fill the sky with screams and cries
Bathe in fiery answers
Well, Jesus was an only son
And love his only concept
The strangers cry in foreign tongues
And dirty up the doorstep
And I for one, and you for two
Ain’t got the time for outside
Keep your injured looks to you
We’ll tell the world that we tried
Tell me again how you took the same program as that Nic fella.
I don’t feel like Rust is the suicide type. He’s definitely the sacrifice type though so I can see him being killed for the greater good.
No matter who lives or dies, Sunday is going to be great damn end to a fabulous season.
I don’t think there’s going to be any suicide. I don’t think Cohle is terminally ill even. I believe the ending will be surprising, but bland. The character analysis in this story will be its legacy. Not to play this up, but I think that True Detective is about and will stay about characters. This first season lays the groundwork for the gone with the cliche crime drama theme. Nic is on to something. And it’s only going to get better!
Bob Newhart gets a forever-pass.
Everybody look at “Otto Man” ‘s comment. It’s a theory so good it hurts.
I think this theory ties in with the suicide then (theories on top of theories!), due to the scene where he tells the lady that if she has the opportunity she should probably kill herself as prison isn’t kind to people who hurt kids.
Marty the martyr
“In other words, if anyone deserves to die, it’s Hart, not Cohle.”
I think that if Hart died, it would kind of redeem him from a lot of the bad actions that he has done. In 2012, he seems to be a bit of a changed man, and the last act of adultry he comitted was 10 years ago at this point. He even claims to have laid off the booze, though I’m not sure I completely believe him. Everything that Hart has done is contrasted against the child abductions and torture that Tuttle and his men have committed, and therefore don’t seem as immoral. Hart is a man with may flaws, but at least he has a basic human decency that the suspects lack. If he were to die in some way in the last episode as a sacrifice to take down these men, then that would redeem him in my eyes.
I have a serious problem with that sentence. I might make my own post but hopefully people latch on to yours.
“Because his death is more fitting the terrible life he’s led, the philandering, and the shooting of Reggie Ledoux, which is why they’re in this mess in the first place.”
The dude doesn’t deserve to die, and there’s no way death is a more fitting end for him than Cohle. Cohle has plenty of blood on his hands too and got a second shot to be “part of the Body”. Both Nick and Cary?(forgot his name) view the protagonists as heroes rather than antiheroes. I wouldn’t go that far, but I’m on board with them both being deeply flawed heroes. I feel like I’m so upset by those last two sentences that I can’t properly articulate why I have such a problem with them. If I was in front of you I’d probably just be repeating, “Come on, man. That’s bullshit. Nah nah nah nah. Deserve to die? Pffffft.” I just have a higher idk criteria for deeming someone deserving of death while also simultaneously wondering if death is even a fit punishment for the people that other people would deem deserving of death. Those last two sentences jumped the shark not for the theory but for you as a something. I’m not really mad at you. I’m just kind of disappointed another human being who analyzes fiction of this caliber would say that about one of these protagonists.
Also I don’t think Hart needs redemption in my eyes. I don’t mean that Hart doesn’t want redemption or wouldn’t be happy if he got it, but I don’t see him as someone who needs to be made right with…Basically, these two are broken men, and I don’t say that in a way that you need to feel sorry for them, but it’s almost in terms of how I think an addict should be approached. Like I think both of them need to “get clean”, and then live their lives like human beings who want to be alive and enjoy life. These guys don’t even enjoy their lives. They’re just completely driven by duty and they have basically 0 joy apart from busting each other’s chops. If this case wrapped up in the neatest way possible, they still would be living lives that I wouldn’t want to live. I’m too lazy to scroll up, but what has it been…5 to 7 years living in this kind of isolation. It’s like purgatory, man. It’s not hell, but I wouldn’t wish anyone to live like that, and you guys are talking like they’re the perps when I think they both could benefit from having their own angels. Basically, I think they need healing way more than redemption, and the healing is way less likely to come.
That foreshadowing is good foreshadowing for this foreshadowing.
Slightly off-topic, but since when is drinking yourself into a stupor each night not a reason to live?
Good point,JJ!
I still haven’t gotten to see Sunday’s episode because I was in L.A. this weekend hanging out with some of the women I share with the Kommentariat, and so I just want to say this in response to the headline and lead:
Dustin, you are a motherfucker.
Death by lawnmower.
This would explain the box office receipts of The Virgin Suicides.
“First, he’d talked about it in an earlier episode, arguing that collective suicide is humanity’s only answer…”
I disagree. Cohle suggested that we should “stop reproducing, walk hand and hand into extinction.” That isn’t suicide — it’s just simply dying out without procreating. There’s a big difference.
Can’t end in suicide? Pssh… If it’s good enough for Tommy Wiseau, it’s good enough for everyone. Screenwriting 101, y’all.
I could see him killing himself if just saw absolutely no hope in it all. That this cycle of freaks and killers couldn’t be stopped. Not as any sort of noble end, but that he couldn’t live in a society where this could exist without people stopping it.
“Deserves got nothing to do with it” -Jesus
i was also told that in my writing class. unfortunately, after I submitted a piece that ended in a suicide for workshop. didn’t go super well for me that day.
I think a truly f@#ked up and fitting ending would be if Marty sacrifices himself saving Rust. Thus redeeming himself and in turn giving Rust something to live for in that he would need to be there for Marty’s family.
My prediction: They both live and are anointed as heroes throughout the state. This jump starts Hart’s PI operation and they become wealthy partners in the business. Possibly leading to an America’s Most Wanted style show that nets them even more profits and acclaim. Also, they both marry Saints cheerleaders and Rust switches to e-cigs.
Let’s be clear. Sacrificing himself and suicide are two different things.
“Sly” was the word you used for Cohle…The undercover cop on the case from the get-go…The deluded Pessimist looking for redemption…The dying man whose liver and lungs are shot…Or all/none of the above; we think he “may” be. But the one thing we know is that he is “sly”.
Folks, the ending, whatever it is will be “sly” on Cohle’s part. I think that Cohle is an undercover cop…so was Crash. I think he realized he could not bring down this rat’s nest legally in 2002. He quit. He went off the reservation. By 2010 he had all the evidence he needed. He put it in the storage unit (fully intending for it to be found).
Then he got Marty and the man who owns the bar so he could kill the sick swamp ass pedophiles and get the goods on the big people who have been covering it up out in public view (the media will play that part).
He will sacrifice “Cohle” like he sacrificed “Crash” to get it all done the first time. But “Chole” & “Crash” are just “identies”…neither of which is him. “Chole” will appear to die in some sly way. And it will end with us seeing the Real Man (behind Cohle/Crash) “ride off into the sunset…intentionally leaving Marty as the surviving hero and all the recognition that goes with it.
But..I could be wrong?.
I was unaware there was a logical explanation for Mulholland Dr. I though that was the point. There is no band!
“you should never end a story with a dream or a suicide.”
— Shakespeare’s Lit Prof. circa 1597
Matthew McConaughey talking about the four stages of Rust Cohle,Talking about 2012 Cohle.
“He’s not going become a madman, he’s not going to kill himself. He wrestles the devil every day, and he realizes that this may last a lot longer than he ever hoped for.”
Read more: [www.rollingstone.com]
I’m sorry if I’m not worry enough or able to think of some obscure pop culture reference that a lot posters love to throw around on this site
Choke committing suicide makes no sense to me. Solving this case is his redemption. The guilt of his daughter and family weighs heavy on him. Marty has his own demons. With that being said I think both men are willing to lay it on the line to end this
Witty
Cohle
Stupid iphone
I don’t think Rust would do himself in either, but the way the show’s going I think we can safely assume no one is leaving the finale intact. I’m also a believer that an ending where everyone dies is generally a wise choice.
I can’t shake Reservoir Dogs flashbacks. I hope the finale has that sort of intense ambiguity.
I can’t help and think about when the show opens up. We catch a brief outline of one of them helping the other thru the cane field, at the tree as it is being set ablaze by someone (Errol or their old chief possibly). Anyways, its easy to forget how episode one opened but I am pretty sure we will come full circle and this is where the show will come to end. Can’t wait to see what happens regardless.
A major unanswered question: Will Marty regain his ‘Dick Swagger’?
I think maybe there isn’t any conspiracy, in the first episode Marty tell’s rust if you attach a presumption to a piece of evidence, then you start to bend a narrative to support it. Maybe that’s what Rust has been doing this whole time. Maybe the Dora killing was a one time thing, and everything since then has been created by Rust trying to make something out of his theory.
Another funny note, in marty’s kid’s drawings the guy has a huge schlong, and Marty said he was just a regular guy with a big ass dick
What about *both*?!? The Bexter Review
I took Rust’s line about what the old lady said was in reference to his early speech about what happens after one dies, where they are reborn as themselves again and have to live the exact life that they have already experienced, and this happening for all eternity, unable to change anything because we can’t remember having lived this life already.
I think the old lady may have been implying about this “after-life” being potentially real and Rust in no way wants to live this life again, seeing the things he has seen. doing the things he had to do.
Rust is Samson (see quote from burned out church). And like Samson he is going to tear everything down and be killed in the process.
I think that picture of Rust on a fishing boat that came out with the other behind the scenes photos gives away that Rust lives. He mentioned to Marty that he spent a couple years on his fishing boat before he came back. In the picture, the boat looks old and beat up, so I assume one of the last shots of the finale is Rust out on his boat. It looks like there was an “A” before the “DY” on the boat that says “DY DORA” in the picture. I’m guessing he named his boat Lady Dora, but wear & tear took off the “L” and the “A”.