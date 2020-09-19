On Friday night, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the second woman to ever be named a Supreme Court justice, after Sandra Day O’Connor, died following a battle with metastatic pancreatic cancer. She was 87 years old. Ginsburg held the position starting from 1993 until her death, having been nominated by then-president Bill Clinton.

Ginsburg was viewed as an equality icon, as well as someone who ensured a progressive slant to the Supreme Court. She was known for her pointed and well-argued dissents, particularly with her more conservative-leaning colleagues. Her importance to the Court, and to American life, was made more clear once Donald Trump assumed the presidency, appointing numerous justices to the court who aligned with his base’s interests.

During this time, Ginsburg became a household name and folk hero, lovingly parodied by Kate McKinnon on SNL and made the subject of a bestselling biography, a documentary, and a biopic starring Felicity Jones. As such, her passing sent shockwaves across social media, inspiring tributes from untold celebrities.

I showed this drawing to my 2 yr old daughter this morning and asked if she knew who it was. She smiled and said RBG.

Thank you for fighting for us all. #NotoriousRBG pic.twitter.com/KHp7zoS4iq — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) September 19, 2020

If there is a God, may She bless and keep RBG. — Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) September 18, 2020

Just heard the worst news… so sad! Ruth Bader Ginsburg you will live in history forever. May you rest in peace. 😢🙏😢 — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) September 19, 2020

Her rest is earned. It is our turn to fight. — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) September 19, 2020

"Fight for the things you care about, but do it in a way that will lead others to join you." RIP, RBG pic.twitter.com/HLtKG7qdnp — Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) September 19, 2020

I just donated to fight for #RBG’s Legacy. ! https://t.co/jtMeotGh3M — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) September 19, 2020

we will fight in your incredible honor.

thank you for fighting.

my heart is fucking broken. pic.twitter.com/TxGOs1QJb8 — Beanie Feldstein (@BeanieFeldstein) September 18, 2020

No one fought harder. We must continue in her footsteps. She refused to rest up until the bitter end. Neither should we. RIP the great, great, GREAT RBG. https://t.co/yaHwB59xOq — billy eichner (@billyeichner) September 18, 2020

My heart is broken. RBG, we did not deserve you. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) September 18, 2020

The way to honor her life and her legacy is to respect her dying wish, which was to ask that her seat not be filled until a new president is sworn in. Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, for all you have given us all these decades, I stand ready to fight for your final request. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) September 18, 2020

Ruth😞Compassion and Mercy. Add justice. Gonna miss you. — Danny DeVito (@DannyDeVito) September 18, 2020

RIP RBG. Gutted. Sad.

Grateful for all she did. And very very scared. — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) September 18, 2020

RIP Ruth Bader Ginsburg. You will he missed! Y’all keep saying stupid shit like you ain’t voting or it don’t matter. That shit will matter very soon!! REAL TALK!! #VOTEVOTEVOTE pic.twitter.com/0n308Em7PU — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) September 19, 2020

Ruth Bader Ginsburg was the kind of scholar and patriot you get excited about explaining to your kids. The kind of person who you say “who knows, one day you could be HER”. I hope you rest well, RBG, you must have been tired from changing the world. — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) September 19, 2020

Gut wrenching loss…

Could 2020 be any more brutal and cruel?#RIPRuthBaderGinsburg pic.twitter.com/o5LlLvFLzJ — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) September 19, 2020

Ginsburg was also honored by politicians.

Justice Ginsburg paved the way for so many women, including me. There will never be another like her. Thank you RBG. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 19, 2020

Ruthie was my friend and I will miss her terribly. The t-shirts simply labeled “RBG” made her notorious. But it was her wit, her tenaciousness, and her skill as a jurist that made her an icon. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) September 19, 2020

I am so, so saddened by the news that Ruth Bader Ginsburg has passed. Justice Ginsburg was a trailblazer and an extraordinary jurist who devoted her life to advancing the causes of equality and justice. We are in her debt. May her memory be a blessing to us all. — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) September 19, 2020

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was one of the great justices in modern American history and her passing is a tremendous loss to our country. She will be remembered as an extraordinary champion of justice and equal rights. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) September 19, 2020

May the Lord see Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg to her well-earned rest. May we continue fight for Justice here with her passion, brilliance and extraordinary mischief. Until good is done. #RBG — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) September 19, 2020

One of the more forceful tributes came from Samantha Bee, one of many to point out that her passing underlines the importance of the 2020 election, which is less than two months away.