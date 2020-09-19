Getty Image
Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Death Was Mourned By Celebrities: ‘Her Rest Is Earned. It Is Our Turn To Fight’

by: Twitter

On Friday night, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the second woman to ever be named a Supreme Court justice, after Sandra Day O’Connor, died following a battle with metastatic pancreatic cancer. She was 87 years old. Ginsburg held the position starting from 1993 until her death, having been nominated by then-president Bill Clinton.

Ginsburg was viewed as an equality icon, as well as someone who ensured a progressive slant to the Supreme Court. She was known for her pointed and well-argued dissents, particularly with her more conservative-leaning colleagues. Her importance to the Court, and to American life, was made more clear once Donald Trump assumed the presidency, appointing numerous justices to the court who aligned with his base’s interests.

During this time, Ginsburg became a household name and folk hero, lovingly parodied by Kate McKinnon on SNL and made the subject of a bestselling biography, a documentary, and a biopic starring Felicity Jones. As such, her passing sent shockwaves across social media, inspiring tributes from untold celebrities.

Ginsburg was also honored by politicians.

One of the more forceful tributes came from Samantha Bee, one of many to point out that her passing underlines the importance of the 2020 election, which is less than two months away.

