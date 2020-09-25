Always looking to lend a hand, Ryan Reynolds has unveiled the latest version of his liquor offerings: Aviation Gin Homeschool Edition. Housed in a massive bottle, Reynolds promises this latest offering from his gin brand can help with a “variety of subjects” during these unusual back to school times. From “fourth grade geography” to “whatever the f*ck new math is,” Aviation Gin has you covered.

The tongue-in-cheek ad is yet another in a series of social media videos that prove how Reynolds is the master at bringing snarky charm and eyeballs to any brand. He recently scored laughs by coaxing Rick Moranis to appear in an awkwardly fun commercial (for Mint Mobile) where Reynolds equated Moranis’ acting hiatus to an… unlimited data plan. (We mentioned it was awkward, right?)

But Reynolds isn’t just lending his comedic wit to brands during this pandemic. The Deadpool star also took part in a public health initiative to encourage his fellow Canadians to wear masks. Not just for their safety, which is obviously important, but for his poor mom who is stuck at home instead of prowling for young lovers, and Reynolds won’t have it. Here’s the message he recorded after being asked by British Columbia Premiere John Horgan to get millennials on board with masks:

“My mom, I mean, she doesn’t want to be cooped in her apartment all day; she wants to be out there cruising Kitsilano Beach, looking for some young 30-something Abercrombie burnout to go full Mrs. Robinson on. She is insatiable. But here’s the thing. I hope that young people in BC don’t kill my mom, frankly, or [environmental scientist] David Suzuki, or each other. Let’s not kill anyone. I think that’s reasonable.”

You can listen to Reynold’s “voicemail” below:

Called your office. Left a message. pic.twitter.com/CGp2IZagrD — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 14, 2020

(Via Aviation American Gin)