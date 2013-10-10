‘Saints Row IV’ Stays Classy With New ‘Enter The Dominatrix’ DLC

As you might remember, Saints Row IV was originally DLC that was turned into a full game. That DLC was called Enter The Dominatrix, and apparently the storyline has been salvaged to make the game’s first DLC pack. Yep, it’s time to go gimp-slapping.



Despite being far cleverer and more artistic than you might at first think, Saints Row IV is still a Saints Row game. So Enter The Dominatrix is pretty much exactly what you’d expect from the title:

The canceled Saints Row the Third expansion sees new life as the first DLC mission pack for Saints Row IV. In this alternate take on the Zin invasion storyline, Zinyak and the legions of his alien empire trap the Saints in a virtual world run by a mad AI program known as the Dominatrix. In order to thwart her nefarious schemes and escape to the real world, the Saints will have to counter her army of gimps and sex-workers, shut down her demented simulation, and make unlikely allies along the way. Includes behind-the-scenes commentary and the return of some fan-favorite characters.

So, basically that whole quest chain from the third game where you rescue Zimos, the auto-tuned pimp, from a sex dungeon and blow up gimps pulling rickshaws, except with superpowers and a few more missions. To be honest, this feels a bit like a step backwards for the series; the whole gimp thing in the third game felt like it was trying too hard to be “shocking” and got in the way of the game a bit. And that’s in full force here; the screenshot up top was the only one of the set we could use thanks to the Dominatrix’s… unique headgear. Although since the Violator allowed you to sneak up on an enemy and anally violate them, maybe it’s closer to the mark than we think.

That said, the same announcement had a teaser for DLC that you should keep your copy just to try. Why? The title is How The Saints Saved Christmas. This team versus bad Christmas movies has some real promise. The first DLC pack is arriving October 22nd, with the second one arriving, obviously, before the end of the year.