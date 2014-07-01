Salt Lake City Police Shot A Man’s Dog For The Crime Of Being Fenced In Its Own Backyard

I feel like every few months now, anymore, you hear about a police officer who gets trigger happy when it comes to someone’s beloved pet — dating back to two years ago when police responding to the wrong house fatally shot a Blue Heeler named Cisco, starting the Justice For Cisco movement, which has since raised awareness to this sort of thing.
In many of these incidents, police are making an otherwise harmless dog feel threatened or are trespassing on private property, as was the case with Sean Kendall of Salt Lake City, whose Weimaraner named Geist was killed last month when a police officer encountered the dog after entering Kendall’s fenced in, enclosed backyard searching for a missing three-year-old boy.
The Salt Lake City Tribune reports on the incident, which Kendall recorded:
“About fifteen minutes [ago] I got a phone call from Utah animal control calling to tell me that an officer had shot and killed my dog,” Kendall says to the camera. “He was inside the backyard in a fenced off area.”
Then he asks the question that has remained largely unanswered since his Weimaraner, Geist, was fatally shot in the head last week: “What was the cause for an officer to shoot and kill my dog?”
The officer remains on duty while the police department conducts an internal investigation. The department has revealed little information about the June 18 shooting except to say that the dog acted aggressively when the officer entered its backyard as he searched for the missing child.
“I wasn’t in that situation. The officer did what he did in the moment to avoid being bitten, possibly,” Det. Greg Wilking said in an interview Monday.
Key word: “To avoid being bitten, possibly.” Look. I understand that police are within the boundaries of using reasonable force to protect themselves, but that also doesn’t give them the right to go around shooting any dog that could possibly be considered a threat. It’s not The Leftovers all up in here or anything.
Personally, I have a big, dumb fluffy Australian Shepherd who is the sweetest animal ever and would never hurt a fly. But does that mean she doesn’t lose her sh*t every time someone comes to the door, whether it’s a complete stranger or the mailman or our next door neighbors who she sees all the time or close friends and family? No. Because she’s a dog and that’s what dogs do. And if a police officer for some reason entered my home and found her to be a threat, she’d be a goner for sure. From my understanding, the majority of police officers aren’t required to complete any kind of training on how to deal with potentially aggressive animals, which would probably greatly reduce the amount of tragedies like this from occurring.
Anyway, here’s the full footage of Kendall confronting the police after his dog was shot, and kudos to him for handling it as coolly as he did, because if it were me I would have probably left in the back of that squad car. Oh, and if anyone was wondering, the kid was fine.
(Via Gawker)
So, while trying to solve a missing persons, there was a murder. That’s really sad.
Because people and animals are completely comparable. That makes sense
they are comparable, obviously u never had a dog.
Staubachlvr, fuck you, the very idea that humans are somehow elevated above animals requires that we be held to a higher standard. If that’s the case, I can tell you that a great many humans, more than any other species, deserve a slow and painful death. So fuck your self-righteous bullshit. And if humans aren’t elevated above animals, then shouldn’t we treat them with a modicum of fucking respect? If not, well, fuck you, I’ll steal your baby and eat it because that’s how some animals do and I gotta get my protein from somewhere. Shitheel.
But if someone shoots a police dog, it is a felony.
Thank you alf, you wrote more eloquently than I could have in response.
Lyn white wrote,”the greatest ethical test that we’re ever going to face is the treatment of those that are at our mercy.”
That cop failed that test IMO.
Good on you Alf. I agree completely. I’d give my dog a kidney, can’t say that for most of my family.
“It was announced today that the dog that was allegedly shot by police during a search for a missing child in Salt Lake City last week actually overpowered and used the officer’s police-issued firearm to take its own life rather than spend another day in Salt Lake City.”
Bro I know a ton of really cool cops you have no idea what they deal with everyday bro.
No you don’t. Cops are bad.
Fuck them. Cops are asshole.
I’m only halfway through the video, but I assume it ends with the homeowner getting arrested for something?
He’s acting pretty aggresive.
Raising your voice because you’re upset that someone you loved was murdered for no reason is not “acting pretty aggressive.” He’s remarkably calm, considering the circumstances.
Man, fuck those pieces of shit. 8/10 dogs are going to act aggressive when a stranger comes in to their territory. Not be a sourpuss but I hope that cops gets shot in the face by a junkie and his family is set on fire.
The fire is a bit much, I’ll settle for the family having to watch him get shot.
Jesus fucking Christ:
” Salt Lake City police Sgt. Robin Heiden said the 3-year-old boy, described as non-verbal and unresponsive to his name being called, was reported by his parents to be missing about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday from his home near 2500 South and Fillmore Street (1400 East).
The child was located about half-hour later, asleep in the basement of his own home — roughly the same time that the dog, a 110-pound Weimaraner named Geist, confronted an officer, who had entered the backyard of a home at 2400 S. 1500 East when no one answered the door.”
Crack detective work there, SLCPD.
….no love for the parents who reported the kid missing before checking the basement, too? Don’t they deserve a little scorn as well?
@El Cunado: This coupled with the Nancy Grace/Detroit missing kid (which I know was full of lies) makes me think 911 should respond to all missing children reports with “Did you look in the basement?”
This is the same place where super-genius Elisabeth Smart was “held captive.”
I love Dave Chappelle’s bit on that dimwitted cunt.
Martin: Go fuck yourself you misogynist piece of shit.
Don’t the police need warrants to go into peoples property uninvited anyways? Well hopefully this officers gets what he has coming and the internet rallies to make sure he pays his dues. If not than we don’t really deserve any net neutrality.
The parents are definitely too blame but not for the dog dying- their to blame for being shit at looking for lost things. Also not to try to sound insensitive but if you have a child who has a developmental issue causing him to be non-verbal and not respond to their name than maybe you keep a better eye on them. Just saying..
Side note: I would hardly say that what Martin said was misogynistic. Elizabeth Smart was barely out of her zip code and could have easily escaped numerous times during her captivity. I’m guessing she was timid, scared and had the stockholm syndrome or something . My point being that just like Chappelle said- the real story there should be about Erica Pratt who was kidnapped on a Monday and escaped the next day.
Or is he misogynistic for using the word ‘cunt’? If so get over yourself and the word, it isn’t nearly as offensive as it should be and really only American’s get uppity over it. If it isn’t over the word than my B yo.
[www.youtube.com]
@El Cunado: to be fair, they had once seen a spider in that basement and preferred not to risk going down there any more.
@Arwal You’re stupid and overly reactionary.
I don’t know all of the details, so I’ll withhold final judgment on this. But as far as I’m concerned, human life trumps animal life, and if the police had reason to believe that there was a toddler in the yard with a large, dangerous animal, the police had every right to go in there and kill the dog the moment it acted in a threatening manner.
What was the reason to believe that kid was in the back yard? Did they have a warrant to enter the premises?
This was just a douche bag cop who went where wanted and then got scared of a dog and shot it.
“I found it very suspicious that someone wasn’t at home at 330 pm.”
If you read the article or the quoted portion above they didn’t really have “reason to believe the toddler was in the backyard”….because he was in his own goddamned basement.
No. Just… no.
This is the kind of shit that happens when we allow coppers to act without impunity and without demanding that they follow the laws which they are supposed to uphold. They absolutely did NOT have reasonable suspicion and absolutely NO PROBABLE CAUSE that the toddler was in this man’s yard; they entered the property without a warrant and murdered his dog.
Frankly, you’re an idiot and part the people who contribute to the problem.
Since when is a Weimaraner a “large, dangerous animal?” If you’re a cop that frightens that easily, you should consider another line of work. But for the love of God, stop killing things because you’re a big baby and get scared. I was under the impression that individuals chosen to be officers KNOW HOW TO USE GOOD JUDGMENT!!! Clearly I was wrong! O_O
@Cutler>Grossman>Unitas’s Corpse>Orton – That type of thinking is akin to burning down an entire forest to save a chipmunk.
Hey, here’s a novel fucking idea….
How about you get the fuck out of the yard, close the gate, and call animal control if you’re not equipped to handle an aggressive animal and feel searching the yard is of the utmost importance?
Maybe that’s what a non-incredibly-shitty officer should be doing.
….if the kid had been in the yard and the dog had been aggressive toward it don’t you think the officer would have heard the kid being mauled/crying for help? And from the position of the gate and the place where the dog fell either the officer had already gone deep enough into the yard to see the kid wasn’t there or the dog was far enough away from him that he was in no real danger. Or did you not watch the video?
I’m guessing that cop is more of a cat person.
FUCK THE POLICE
I’m curious why the police might think a three year old boy would be scaling fences. I mean, wouldn’t the first thing they do is a thorough search of the house and then walk around the neighborhood?
Police reject applicants that are too smart, and it’s not like Neil DeGrasse Tyson was applying. I think if you passed 8th grade math they don’t want any part of you.
Just terrible. The officer should be fired but he won’t be.
What kind of sissy cop can’t handle a Weimaraner???? Really?? It’s so ridiculous already!! Hey buddy, how about you carry some MACE or something if you’re that scared. Being a cop doesn’t give you the right to whip out your gun and kill things because you get a little scared. I would sue the ever lovin’ crap out of that PD!!!
Hahahahahaha right?! I’ve seen new borns more terrifying than Weimaraners.
Indeed chewie. Indeed!
Got that right RillBo.
I have to agree with Rob here–unless they had some sort of evidence to lead them to believe the child was more likely in that house than one of the others I believe they could have waited. I have two dogs with barks that are much worse than their bite, but they do what dogs do and protect their homes (and pack) from strangers, which I’m sure is exactly what this dog was doing. There’s a reason dogs are better deterrents for home invasions than alarms and guns are–they make a lot of noise and act to protect their homes.
people need to lighten up, all the crap police put up with, i hope when you need them they take their sweet time getting there
Yeah, they put up with some shit so who cares if they, you know, kill your dog for goddamn reason? Brilliant.
In my neighborhood, they usually do take their time.
When I need help from the cops it’ll be because my life is threatened, not because I’m too lazy to watch my child who has special needs, losing him and being too lazy to check the basement of my house for said missing kid.
Man, the hate for the police is downright scary on this thread. Policing is a sometimes thankless, underpaid job that’s gotta be one of the most dangerous in the country. Most of the negative press bad policing gets is because people were acting like assholes to begin with. We can all agree that this incident shouldn’t have happened, but let’s not just chalk this up to a trend of incompetency.
I hope the owner gets a decent settlement and the officer is transferred to a desk job or something, and we start seeing movement in the direction of how to interact with large dogs and animals. Me? I stay away from those things. You just never know, man.
Thank you for using common sense and logic in your post. However, it does no good here so get the fuck out.
What do u expect! U entered to a fenced yard with a dog!! It’s the dogs territory, it’s his house! Ur the stranger, did u asked permission to trespass private property? Did u looked for the owners? So, you just decided to put down the dog….. I’m sorry but that’s a very poor criteria….
Just saw the video, very sad, the police officer who shot the dog for to particular reason needs to do some jail time, it’s a crime, MY DOG IS MY SON, HE’S PART OF MY FAMILY!, the guy did a good job filming all this, I WOULD HAVE LOST CONTROL, i want to see how justice is served went it comes to this case… WHAT I STILL DONT UNDERSTAND, A COP IS PART OF AN INVESTIGATION, COMMITS A CRIME AND RUNS AWAY, LEAVING HIS “PALS” TO DEAL WITH THE SITUATION… WHAT A FAG! Didn’t even have the balls and decency to faced the owner and explain what exactly happened….
The kid was found a half-hour after the search started, in the basement of his own house….
Is it just me or is that just shit fucking police work? How do they not look there first? Wouldnt that be one of the most obvious places to look?
Unless the cop saw the dog gnawing on a child size arm, shooting seems so unwarranted. How about your pals in Animal Control? They have those collared wand things or tranquilizers – as a dog owner I wouldn’t love it but it seems like the better option.
Cop won’t pay a dime. No witnesses.
Can we all finally agree that pigs are the worst people in the world?
Britta Perry said it best, “I hate cops.”
Pepper spray not mace or CN . I m sure salt lake police have a force continuim, I would guess it wasn t followed.
IT ‘S called force continuim, the least amount of force needed to control the situation, pepper spray comes b 4 lethal force, real simple .If it was my dog u would have an accident.
Quick review: 1) Officer enters yard that is gated and enclosed and is approached by 100 lbs dog…huummm…Officer must not have his reasoning skills working today to go back through gate, close gate, and call K-9 or Animal control people for a hand. I can only imagine if the gate would have been locked….Would he have felt justified to shoot off the lock had that been the case? While confronting dog officer fires twice….at point blank range…One shot misses…where did the bullet go? Missing a point blank shot? Really? 2) What if dog owner would have had his own small children in a sideyard to play in and were not visible so dog approaches officer to defend family members when gate is opened and officer condemns dog by shooting it….3) What if missing child is in yard somehow and is hidden with dog protecting child? 4) Maybe officer is at end of shift and doesnt care about missing child so he shoots dog so he can sit in air conditioned car while telling Internal Affair people that “Cujo’ attacked him and he won’t have to deal with stupid missing kid activity….5) Officer hasn’t ” Busted a Cap into a perp ” since Trolley Square incident and needed a “little” action story at the next party to brave/brag himself up…..6) Chief Burbank acting all pissed off about the lack of respect from citizens who…by the way pay taxes to pay his salary and Officer Olsen’s too….Which means he needs to get this entire stupid incident by a stupid officer fixed…Now.. And then he acts like a puink at the press conference…..Nice Public Relations there Chris the Chief……7) Officer needs to have his weapon certification revoked and not reissued in the State of Utah for any reason including hunting….The Officer should sentenced to the role of executionor at the city amimal shelter for 1000 hours since he seems to have no issues wth killing domestic pets…..and then should be placed into the Parking Enforcement for the rest of his Salt Lake Police days until he retires. 8) Oh by the way Chief Burbank,s inability to lead should get him to think about finding another job as a beat cop in say…Northwest Harris County in Houston, Texas where he can try some of his “peaceful and liberal methods….He thinks he was “livid” about SLC residents being upset let him try that in Houston where he will count his days until he finds a security job late night at Mcdonald’s…..
The cop’s DOX:
[pastebin.com] :)
When this first happened, I was so outraged and sad. This poor guy’s dog, just eliminated in a second by a trigger happy, rogue cop, who will probably not suffer any pay loss, or job.
Why is “shoot first, then ask questions” status quo for the cops? They trespassed and murdered a pet! His punishment should be, that he be put in a pen with two rabid Pit Bulls. THEN, he can say he was threatened by the dogs!