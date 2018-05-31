Getty Image

Given that the Roseanne reboot was canceled after the star issued a racially charged tweet about an Obama advisor (and despite Roseanne Barr issuing a lukewarm apology), it’s been of great interest to political Twitter that Samantha Bee tore into Ivanka Trump on Wednesday night’s episode of Full Frontal. And Bee has now issued an apology for her outburst.

Bee was popping off about Ivanka’s recent Instagrammed photo with one of her children (Theodore, age 2), which she posted amid furor over the approximately 1,500 migrant children that the U.S. government has lost track of since their respective border crossings. Here’s what Bee said on Full Frontal:

“You know, Ivanka, that’s a beautiful photo of you and your child. Let me just say, one mother to another, do something about your dad’s immigration practices, you feckless c***. He listens to you.”

Of course, Ivanka has frequently come under fire for her tone-deaf social media posts, which are often ill-timed, and she’s been accused of being “complicit” with many of her father’s controversial policies. However, the vulgar nature of Bee’s remarks have drawn immense criticism, and she’s making amends.

“I would like to sincerely apologize to Ivanka Trump and to my viewers for using an expletive on my show to describe her last night,” Bee tweeted. “It was inappropriate and inexcusable. I crossed a line, and I deeply regret it.”

TBS, which broadcasts Full Frontal, has also tweeted a statement. The network says that Bee did the right thing by apologizing, and they’re also taking partial ownership for the “mistake” while condemning the language employed by Bee.

UPDATE #1 – 4:00pm EST: Deadline reports that White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders is issuing a call to cancel Bee’s show:

“The language used by Samantha Bee last night is vile and vicious. The collective silence by the left and its media allies is appalling. Her disgusting comments and show are not fit for broadcast, and executives at Time Warner and TBS must demonstrate that such explicit profanity about female members of this administration will not be condoned on its network.”

(Via TBS & Washington Post)