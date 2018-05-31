Given that the Roseanne reboot was canceled after the star issued a racially charged tweet about an Obama advisor (and despite Roseanne Barr issuing a lukewarm apology), it’s been of great interest to political Twitter that Samantha Bee tore into Ivanka Trump on Wednesday night’s episode of Full Frontal. And Bee has now issued an apology for her outburst.
Bee was popping off about Ivanka’s recent Instagrammed photo with one of her children (Theodore, age 2), which she posted amid furor over the approximately 1,500 migrant children that the U.S. government has lost track of since their respective border crossings. Here’s what Bee said on Full Frontal:
“You know, Ivanka, that’s a beautiful photo of you and your child. Let me just say, one mother to another, do something about your dad’s immigration practices, you feckless c***. He listens to you.”
Of course, Ivanka has frequently come under fire for her tone-deaf social media posts, which are often ill-timed, and she’s been accused of being “complicit” with many of her father’s controversial policies. However, the vulgar nature of Bee’s remarks have drawn immense criticism, and she’s making amends.
“I would like to sincerely apologize to Ivanka Trump and to my viewers for using an expletive on my show to describe her last night,” Bee tweeted. “It was inappropriate and inexcusable. I crossed a line, and I deeply regret it.”
TBS, which broadcasts Full Frontal, has also tweeted a statement. The network says that Bee did the right thing by apologizing, and they’re also taking partial ownership for the “mistake” while condemning the language employed by Bee.
UPDATE #1 – 4:00pm EST: Deadline reports that White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders is issuing a call to cancel Bee’s show:
“The language used by Samantha Bee last night is vile and vicious. The collective silence by the left and its media allies is appalling. Her disgusting comments and show are not fit for broadcast, and executives at Time Warner and TBS must demonstrate that such explicit profanity about female members of this administration will not be condoned on its network.”
(Via TBS & Washington Post)
if Roseanne had called that lady a feckless c***, she wouldn’t have been fired and her showed cancelled
if Samantha Bee had called that lady a cross between Muslim Brotherhood and Planet of the Apes, guess what, she would have been fired and her show cancelled.
These incidents are not comparable in the least for those who think they somehow are.
“if Roseanne had called that lady a feckless c***, she wouldn’t have been fired and her showed cancelled”
Balderdash
A woman calling a woman a cunt is not the same as a white woman calling a woman of color the child of an ape
Preach it Charles Bronson. Do you have a link to the rules of outrage for the rest of us not-white men?
@ak8675309 You could write it — you certainly seem to have the time.
Ooh, looky: insults!
Nut up and call me the C word to justify this entire article.
Uproxx won’t ban you or anything.
@ak8675309 you’re a cunt. Feel better?
I feel utterly the same.
Thanks for that though, I’ll be linking to it down the road.
CUNT: now acceptable in the comment section of Uproxx!
The only mistake she made was apologizing. You don’t have to cave to the right. Her show is garbage, but if TBS cancels her show because of this, then the maga crowd will absolutely milk it forever.
Her sponsors and ratings are much more important than her political stance.
Sanders is an idiot, I would agree that Bee did cross a line, but in no way a fireable line for a comedian. It could have been half as bad and she’d still want her canceled because she talked bad about the administration.
The fact they think things should actually work like that is terrifying, “they said mean things about me on a comedy show, fire em all because I’m absolutely not a snowflake”.
I don’t really care either way, but it’s not like she’s a comedian doing 15 minutes at “Chuckles”. She has a national tv show and I think that means a bit more than “being said by a comedian”.
I’m not a person that calls for people to be fired. I let the free market take care of those issues.
It boggles my mind that Sanders thinks racism and name calling are in the same ballpark of wrong. Did she miss the class where they covered slavery, segregation, jim crow laws, etc? That is a comically uneducated take…
Call a feminist that and see how far that argument takes you.
Please rank all of the derogatory terms for us so we have the appropriate level of outrage when each one comes up. Happy to provide a list if needed.
She lost a sponsor (AutoTrader) and her ratings are down about 30 percent from last year, so yeah she is backtracking real hard.
If your best bet to get attention is to have real strong takes with name calling like cunt, you’re already losing.
#DeleteYourShow since you get all high and mighty about people making fun of Hillary Clinton’s laugh but put your foot in your mouth constantly with name calling and other petty shit.
Never found Bee to be humorous but I don’t think she should have apologized and I don’t think her dropping a C bomb is worth anyone getting upset over either.
Meh. If it was Maher calling Trump (Ivanka, at least) a cunt, them maybe it should merit an apology. But a woman calling another woman one? Who gives a shit?
The sponsors.