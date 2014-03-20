Samuel L. Jackson Meets Captain France, A Slightly Less Super Soldier

Samuel L. Jackson — Nick Fury himself — is on a world tour promoting Captain America: The Winter Soldier. We’re guessing it was a nice change of pace from the usual interview when he met “Captain France” during an episode of Le Grand Journal in Paris on Monday. Reports The Wrap:

Who’d have thought that this quick gag, in which the host, Antoine de Caunes, plays a puny, baguette-waving “superhero,” would come from French writers?

Um, anyone who’s seen a French comedy? They love poking fun at themselves, but would blow Gauloise fumes in your face if you criticized them.

Anyway, this sketch is about the best we can expect from a chat show, and hey, at least they didn’t confuse him with Laurence Fishburne.

Check it out below if you want to learn how to say, “We’re f*cked” en français.