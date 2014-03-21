A San Francisco Photographer Is Taking On The City's Rent Problem With His Camera

It is apparently quite expensive to live in San Francisco right now. At least that’s according to this brain-melting infographic that shows how much $1 million will buy you in the City by the Bay, but even if you’re looking to rent in San Fran, you’re probably going to want to find about 15 or 16 roommates first, because it’s outrageous, too. This flyer from RentSFNow reveals that a studio apartment – no bedrooms, just enough space for a futon and you – costs as much as $2,295. A place with an actual bedroom? That’s going to set you back a cool $2,695 a month, but don’t forget to tack on more than a grand extra if you want a place with a parking spot.
On top of that, long-term renters are reportedly being hit with rent hikes or even eviction notices as landlords and property buyers are taking advantage of a loophole in the Ellis Act, which allows them to kick tenants out to sell the homes. Naturally, that isn’t sitting well with residents, and at least one guy, photographer Scot Hampton, is getting creative with the way he’s raising awareness. Hampton went to the store and purchased some For Rent signs, and now he took this series of photos entitled, “SF: For Rent” to help address the fact that prices are getting just a little bit ridiculous.
And like any good artistic protest, it started with Craigslist.
In addition to the banner image that he used on Craiglist, he slapped some For Rent signs on different places, each one more absurd than the next, and while it helps raise awareness for what could be the next housing bubble to burst, it’s probably also making people wonder if they could actually charge rent for a sewer.
The rents all over the Bay Area are ridiculous, and not just The City. Try moving down south a little bit more and you get back to the same prices. He is just focusing on 1 city here, he really needs to do it for the majority of cities here.
I just read that it’s spreading to other cities now. Even Sacramento is having problems like this, and I didn’t think anyone wanted to live there.
Christ, what a hipster…
This is stupid as hell, but he has a(n incredibly obvious) point.
I moved to SF in 1996 & lived through Tech Bubbles 1.0 & 2.0 (which was 1.5 really, but I digress). 3.0 is far worse than the two of them combined. Those Google & Apple buses are wrecking this town & turning it into a homogonized strip mall of chi-chi ceviche bistros & overpriced tech-clone coffee bars. That Google Glasshole is starting to become the rule, not the exception.
I’d move if I could but child custody arrangements aren’t exactly flexible & the judge ain’t care.
What’s that in square meters?
Googled it. Ok wow if I got this right this is close to 7150$ per square meter. This is truly insane. I wish my parents had bought some real estate there. This would have been a killing