Your Guide To Sara Jean Underwood's Rise To Internet Power By Her 30th Birthday

Today is Sara Jean Underwood’s 30th birthday, which means you can probably expect to see posts with titles like “30 Sara Jean Underwood Butt GIFs” in your Facebook feed at some point in the next twenty-four hours. (Go ahead and click ’em, this is judgement-free waters you’re in.) But just how did Sara Jean Underwood rise to internet power though? The easy answer is “boobs” and while that’s not entirely incorrect, there’s a bit more to the story.
In celebration of SJU’s 30th here is the nearly 100% factual timeline of her claim to internet fame — with some Twitter imagery for good measure. It all started with Playboy, but first…
Sara worked as a waitress at the Beaverton Hooters in her home state of Oregon while attending college at OSU and later Portland State University. (I couldn’t find any photos of her in the Hooters uniform so this photo will suffice.)
An appearance in Playboy’s Girls Of The Pac-10 became SJU’s first cameo in the mag in 2005, with a surprising spot on the magazine’s cover (NSFW-ish cover here).
“They were having the girls of PAC-10 try outs and I went over on a whim. I was just in school studying and never really thought I had what it takes to be in Playboy, much less Playmate of the ear. I ended up getting picked to be on the cover. Then I got chosen as playmate of the month in July 2006.” Via Studybreaks
The issue was such a hit that Sara later became “Playmate Of The Year” in 2007 and appeared in several episodes of the E! show, The Girls Next Door. You remember that show, right? The one where Hugh Hefner shuffled around in his pajamas while his girlfriends contemplated over what bikini top to wear that day.
As silly as that show was, it opened up TV and movie appearances for SJU like a cameo as herself in 2008’s The House Bunny, and her most legit gig to date, G4’s Attack Of The Show.
The Attack job started as just a substitute hosting stint for the show’s regular co-host Olivia Munn in 2009, but later morphed into full-time anchor of “The Feed” when Munn permanently departed in 2010. I’ll always have a soft spot for Munn, but SJU and her team of slave Leias are welcome to wash my car anytime they please.
There was also that Carl’s Jr. commercial she did with Emily Ratajkowski from last year. I’m pretty sure that thing moved a few burgers.
Where SJU really commands internet power though is her social media presence. The woman has massive Facebook and Twitter fan bases with almost half a million fans on each. Paired with her Instagram, Sara is able to promote her numerous Comic-Con appearances and help spread the word on superheros like Bustice.
See, it really all comes back to one thing…
Oh, and here are some of those tweets I promised.
Off to Sports Fest. But hhhhhmmmm…..this top is A LOT smaller then I remember. Hope I don't offend anyone. Lol. pic.twitter.com/U0EC49Qy
— Sara Jean Underwood (@SaraUnderwood) February 16, 2013
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Got caught drinking on the job. #ComicCon pic.twitter.com/aLtdGsJ16O
— Sara Jean Underwood (@SaraUnderwood) June 2, 2013
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Freaked out. Like a lot a lot. pic.twitter.com/CvQfR81SbJ
— Sara Jean Underwood (@SaraUnderwood) July 1, 2013
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Aerial yoga update! I did it. I didn't break my neck. I loved it! pic.twitter.com/3CkuiUfHab
— Sara Jean Underwood (@SaraUnderwood) July 30, 2013
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Hola, hanging out @VillaEstancia in Puerto Vallarta Mexico. Life is always good, but it was extra good this weekend. pic.twitter.com/FEdhvwybep
— Sara Jean Underwood (@SaraUnderwood) March 17, 2014
I always liked Sara Jean Underwood for her minor part at the end of the movie Miss March.
My favorite thing she has ever done was MeInMyPlace. My least favorite thing was her getting fake tits.
Upvote? Like? Thumbs Up? Whatever, I concur.
+1. That Me In My Place shoot was one of the sexiest things I ever saw that didn’t involve nudity.
@ohmimpotence : Her getting a boob job was tragic. Not that they don’t look good — they do — but her naturals were great. To all women everywhere: When you have a set of perfect (or near-perfect) breasts, don’t mess with them. Just flaunt them for the rest of us to enjoy.
Her fake tits look great, mostly because they’re essentially barely bigger than what she had before, just fuller and rounder.
But I absolutely agree, she was a perfect all natural girl and it seems a silly thing to do AFTER you’ve won playmate of the year.
When you’ve read some of her interviews though, she seems to have had some really deep issues about her boobs. Actually claiming she always had sex with the bra on and considered getting implants even way before Playboy.
Yes, exactly what @Art Vandelay said. I guess she must’ve had some kind of issue with them, prior to the implants, but I can’t even fathom what that might’ve been. Makes me very sad, whatever it was.
Thankfully she hasn’t done anything to her face, which remains far more pleasing than any pair of boobs could ever be.
“Thankfully she hasn’t done anything to her face, which remains far more pleasing than any pair of boobs could ever be.”
Actually she’s had work done on her nose, making it slimmer, pointier. That’s something she admitted to in interviews. She got it done right after her PMOY win, so you would have seen her mostly with her new nose anyway.
Bah, I had a feeling I’d turn out to be wrong about that, haha. Well, from what I can tell, that was yet another unnecessary alteration, but I guess all’s well that ends well.
She also did a SFW and a NSFW yoga videos for Playboy. Downward doggy indeed.
Damn, I miss AOTS.
Still not happy about G4 and AOTS being over. Esquire channel my ass. Who wants to what that shit.
If she is related to Frank Underwood, then Sara Jean Underwood’s rise to internet power was calculated and ruthless.
As far as I know she never pushed anybody in front of a train.
SPOILER ALERT!!?!?!?!!?!!??!
I belive…….
Alison Haislip deserved better.
This.
love me some Alison Haslip.
Coral had to wait in line for 4 hours to get his picture taken with Sara Jean Underwood and the cast of The Walking Dead. He also had to pay $30 for it. It was either a picture, or a warm meal and some comic books. Poor Coral.
Coral also appears to be hiding a boner.
No animosity towards the gal, but I seriously thought she was like 32 back in 2009 (too much plastic surgery makes you look older). But FWIW sh’es a good sport about it when she makes the “botox” face and says “What are you talking about? I’m really 47” lol.
She had me at naked yoga.
I loved watching Candace Bailey motorboat SJU boobs.
She is very pleasant to look at.
Btw. here’s a picture of her in her Hooter’s uniform: [i.imgur.com]
Not too exciting though.
Fun fact: Back in 2009 she was briefly planning to launch her own nude pay site. She announced it, posted nude samples, promised lots of pictures and even had the framework site standing. Nothing happened though, the site eventually disappeared and Sara never mentioned a word of it again. That was just before AOTS, so I’m not sure if she felt the site would conflict with her attempt at going mainstream.
I have no idea who this is, but I feel like I’ve missed out.
I also have no clue as to who she is.
She’s cool other than going out with Ryan seacrest
took the words right out of my mouth
Hey, that’s how she made bank.
She did it brilliantly too. First show your tits and pussy, THEN go mainstream and pretend you’re into all those nerdy things while wearing super tight dresses and slutty cosplay outfits. It’s not her fault if the key demographic watching AOTS google her and furiously masturbate to her.
That’s just great casting on their side.