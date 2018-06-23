Getty Image

Sarah Hyland is once again opening up about her health struggles. On Thursday the Modern Family star shared an Instagram story revealing a puffy, swollen face that caused her to miss work filming The Wedding Year, an upcoming romantic comedy she stars in.

“Sometimes a selfie is more than just a good angle or feelin cute. This time for #NationalSelfieDay, I’ve decided to share my truth. As painful as it is,” Hyland captioned the photo. “So here is my face that was torn from work against my will. But I’m very grateful it was. Health should always come first.”

In a second Instagram story, Hyland revealed that the undisclosed condition had caused her to be hospitalized by sharing a photo she had previously taken with her dog. “She’s perfect and knows exactly what I need at all times,” the actress wrote. “This was taken this past Sunday. Day before hospitalization. She was literally telling me to get treatment.”