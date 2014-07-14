Sarah Michelle Gellar Needs Money And Wants To Sell You Lemonade

With her latest TV show getting the axe and the Buffy The Vampire Slayer movie remaining forever a myth, Sarah Michelle Gellar is not exactly rolling in dough these days. (She does have a Candice Bergen sex doll, so there’s that.) That might be why she’s decided to try her hand at a new field of work: every mixologist’s dream, the lemonade stand.
This afternoon, Gellar tweeted out a picture of her at her new job saying, “Got to earn a living somehow rt?” Notice how she’s smiling real big? And how her dirty blonde hair perfectly matches the charming decor of said office space? All nice promotional touches. Now, if only she had some customers…
I don’t understand. Why is she broke?
Spent all her money on a fancy lemonade stand.
Oof. Been there before. I did it like eight times in one summer.
Garah Michelle Seller?
She didn’t even spell an E backwards…That’s no way to run a lemonade stand.
There’s always money in the banana stand.
Until you burn it down…
NO TOUCHING.
There’s always porn.
I was going to suggest she become a high-end escort, but if she does adult films then I guess we’re ALL winners.
Isn’t kind of too late?
I like my lemonade sweet. Not bitter. And made with some actual talent.
Tart.
My women, not my lemonade.
I’d throw her a quarter for some lemonade. It’s the least I can do for giving me years of Buffy.