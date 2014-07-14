Sarah Michelle Gellar Needs Money And Wants To Sell You Lemonade

Sarah Michelle Gellar - Opens Lemonade Stand

With her latest TV show getting the axe and the Buffy The Vampire Slayer movie remaining forever a myth, Sarah Michelle Gellar is not exactly rolling in dough these days. (She does have a Candice Bergen sex doll, so there’s that.) That might be why she’s decided to try her hand at a new field of work: every mixologist’s dream, the lemonade stand.

This afternoon, Gellar tweeted out a picture of her at her new job saying, “Got to earn a living somehow rt?” Notice how she’s smiling real big? And how her dirty blonde hair perfectly matches the charming decor of said office space? All nice promotional touches. Now, if only she had some customers…

