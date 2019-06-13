President Trump Announces That Sarah Sanders Is Leaving The White House, And People Couldn’t Be Happier

06.13.19 3 hours ago

Getty Image

Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who served as a top communications officer on Donald Trump‘s presidential campaign in 2016 and, following his election, became his press secretary, is stepping down from the gig at the end of the month. Trump himself broke the news on Twitter with a series of tweets announcing Sanders’ exist and praising her time in the position.

“Our wonderful Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be leaving the White House at the end of the month and going home to the Great State of Arkansas,” tweeted Trump. “She is a very special person with extraordinary talents, who has done an incredible job! I hope she decides to run for Governor of Arkansas – she would be fantastic. Sarah, thank you for a job well done!”

As the New York Times noted, Sanders “presided over the end of the daily White House news briefing” when she “effectively killed” it. The tradition “[has] been one of the visible symbols of multiple presidencies,” but Sanders hasn’t hosted one in 94 days.

While the president alluded to Sanders’ potential interest in running for governor in Arkansas, neither the Times nor anyone else knows exactly what her plans are after she steps down at the end of June. Even so, that hasn’t stopped reporters, political pundits, and other Twitter regulars from chiming in on the breaking news.

TOPICS#Internet Reactions#Politics#Twitter Reactions#Donald Trump#Twitter
TAGSdonald trumpinternet reactionsPoliticssarah huckabee sandersTwittertwitter reactions
