Sarah Huckabee Sanders Tweeted A Jokey ‘Mueller Madness’ Bracket, And People Are Not Amused

03.26.19

The GOP is doing a victory lap in the wake of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s submitted report that apparently doesn’t prove collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia. Although who knows what’s really in the report, which has only been summarized by Trump-appointed Attorney General Bill Barr and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein — and Republicans led by Mitch McConnell seem to be doing anything in their power to prevent the findings from being made public.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders tweeted on Sunday that the report “did not find any collusion and did not find any obstruction.”

“The findings of the Department of Justice are a total and complete exoneration of the President of the United States,” she continued, despite the fact that the letter also very clearly states that the report “does not exonerate” the president.

But sure, their guy is in the clear, although the rest of the world hasn’t seen the report. Riding the high off of perhaps the biggest win in her current White House role, on Monday Sanders tweeted yet again about the findings, this time in the form of a fake “Mueller Madness” bracket, intending to shame journalists and pundits who allegedly “got it wrong.”

