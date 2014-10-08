Sarah Silverman Is Protesting The ‘Vagina Tax’ By Getting A Penis

The average woman loses $11,000 every year from the gender wage gap. According to Sarah Silverman in a video for the Equal Payback Project, “Over the course of her working life, that’s almost $500,000. That’s a $500,000 vagina tax.” No wonder she’s shopping for a penis.

The campaign aims to close the wage gap by crowd funding an admittedly ludicrous number: $29,811,746,430,000. That “vagina tax,” as Silverman names it, represents the how much women lose when each of the US’s 69 million female workers are paid nearly $500,000 less than men over their working careers. The money raised from the Equal Payback Project will go towards funding the National Women’s Law Center – a non-profit that works against employment discrimination and focuses on legislative issues to promote gender equality. “They fight to help women get the money they deserve,” Silverman says, waving a prosthetic penis, about the areas that the organization works in. “They’re very good at what they do, you know, for a bunch of girls.” (Via)

Among the penises looks at are the Gentleman, the Frat Boy, and the Seinfeld, which is much better than the Costanza. Can’t get that thing wet.

Via the Guardian