Sarah Silverman Is Protesting The ‘Vagina Tax’ By Getting A Penis

The average woman loses $11,000 every year from the gender wage gap. According to Sarah Silverman in a video for the Equal Payback Project, “Over the course of her working life, that’s almost $500,000. That’s a $500,000 vagina tax.” No wonder she’s shopping for a penis.
The campaign aims to close the wage gap by crowd funding an admittedly ludicrous number: $29,811,746,430,000. That “vagina tax,” as Silverman names it, represents the how much women lose when each of the US’s 69 million female workers are paid nearly $500,000 less than men over their working careers.
The money raised from the Equal Payback Project will go towards funding the National Women’s Law Center – a non-profit that works against employment discrimination and focuses on legislative issues to promote gender equality. “They fight to help women get the money they deserve,” Silverman says, waving a prosthetic penis, about the areas that the organization works in. “They’re very good at what they do, you know, for a bunch of girls.” (Via)
Among the penises looks at are the Gentleman, the Frat Boy, and the Seinfeld, which is much better than the Costanza. Can’t get that thing wet.
Well that amount is directly proportional to the amount that men lose to jewelry, dinners, flowers, divorces and all that other crap that they are forced to give to women just so they can have access to that vagina! So it balances out I suppose.
“I repeat: there is NO vagina gap!”
Mmm yes this all sounds very scientific and accurate.
You know I’d like to laugh, but if I spent that much time polishing my car I’d spend more money on better quality wax.. so, point taken?
I’m not so sure this “gender wage gap” is an actual thing….the majority of the workforce works in food service, retail, those kinds of jobs….and women & men are paid equally in those positions. My guess is that there are just more worthless slimy fat cat dudes than there are women & that’s what might be throwing those numbers off.
the gender wage gap is a myth. It doesn’t stand up to scrutiny. It factors all full time men vs all full time women without taking into consideration job type, tenure or experience.
Statistically women CHOOSE lower paying professions.
Receptionists don’t make as much as defense attorneys. Nor should they.
Personally, I support a woman’s right to choose her own profession.
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA, I love that you say that women choose lower-paying professions. Not that they are forced into lower-paying professions through discriminatory hiring and promoting.
Jesus, anti-women’s rights morons are always so predictably, well, moronic.
There’s a reason I didn’t say women are forced into lower-paying professions through discrimination.
It isn’t remotely true.