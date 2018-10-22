Getty Image

During Monday’s episode of The Howard Stern Show, comedian Sarah Silverman revealed that Louis C.K. used to ask her if he could masturbate in front of her. According to IndieWire, the I Love You, America host prefaced her claim by saying, “I know I’m going to regret saying this.” Even so, she went ahead and made it, though not before clarifying that she’s “known Louis forever” and wasn’t “making excuses for him, so please don’t take this that way.”

“We are peers,” she told Stern of her longtime friendship with Louis, adding: “We are equals.” She continued:

“When we were kids, and he asked if he could masturbate in front of me, sometimes I’d go, ‘Fuck yeah I want to see that!’… It’s not analogous to the other women that are talking about what he did to them. He could offer me nothing. We were only just friends. Sometimes, yeah, I wanted to see it, it was amazing. Sometimes I would say, ‘Fucking no, gross,’ and we got pizza.”

Although Silverman had previously spoken publicly about her friendship with Louis, and how difficult it was her to process the accusations against him, the comic told Stern about the pair’s younger days to make a point about the confirmed allegations. “Once he became powerful, even within just his [comedy] community, he felt like he was the same person, but the dynamic was different and it was not OK,” said Silverman.

“I’m not saying everyone should embrace Louis again,” she added. “I believe he has remorse. I just want him to talk about it on stage. He’s going to have to find his way or not find his way.”

(Via IndieWire)