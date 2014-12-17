Dead Woman’s Will Stipulates Her Dog Must Be Killed And Buried With Her

An Indiana woman who died last month left a seemingly-touching request in her will: she wants to be buried with her dog, a nine-year-old German Shepherd named Bella. But there’s a “problem”: Bella is still alive.
And that “problem” has an unfortunate “solution” — because Connie Lay’s will stipulates Bella “must be euthanized, cremated, and buried with her.”
Bella is currently being housed at a humane center in Lawrenceburg, Indiana. Lay did leave an alternative — sending Bella to a no-kill animal sanctuary in Utah — but her attorney, Doug Denmure, says that’s not an option:
Denmure said Lay didn’t trust Bella to be around others and the 105-pound dog has a history of aggressive behavior. He called the dog “potentially dangerous.”
“He could cause damage and inflict bodily harm on strangers, in particular, children,” Denmure said. “When (Lay) died, she died at her home and the dog was in there. No one could enter the house because they were concerned the dog would attack.”
Bella was scheduled to be euthanized on Tuesday morning, but the action was put on hold after an outcry on social media, driven by the #SaveBella hashtag:
Denmore is exploring the option to send Bella to Best Friends Animal Society in Utah — “the largest no-kill animal sanctuary in the country” — but as of right now he says it’s not financially feasible. And, unfortunately, Bella’s fate lies with him.
“The dog was owned by my client and now it’s part of her estate,” Denmure told WCPO. “And those are her wishes, as far as the future of the dog is concerned. Outsiders don’t have the grounds to rewrite the provisions of my client’s will and impose what they want.”
The dead keep their secrets.
And I’m keeping this fucking dog.
You know it knows it knows something.
How about we send this chick’s corpse to the necrophilia farm so her butthole can be violated until her rotting carcass turns to dust?
Wait, there’s a necrophilia farm and I’ve been going to St. Barts on vacation this whole time?
@MakingFlowers
I live in Florida. We have the Osceola National Forest AND the Everglades. There’s a necrophilia farm.
@Kungjitsu Florida in general = necrophilia farm. It should be our new state flag.
Problem solved.
A story about a bitch…. and a female dog.
‘“The dog was owned by my client and now it’s part of her estate,” Denmure told WCPO.’
He called the dog “it”. I am not one of those people who believes that dogs are people, but fuck this lawyer for that.
And if my dog dies before me I plan to be euthanized and buried with her, thanks for asking.
Sounds familiar.
[i.imgur.com]
Bravo.
Ha, take that stupid fat lady (Assuming. Indiane after all)! Not only do we all hate you, you’re dead too!
I was prepared to be outraged, but her request kinda makes sense. If she has no family or friends who could take it, there are not a lot of options. (And I’m saying “it” because it’s been referred to as both he and she in the story. #factchecking) The dog would be euthanized, anyway, if it got sent to the shelter because it can’t be adopted out of it’s aggressive — and ditto most rescue organizations. At least these way it seems like the dog wasn’t just abandoned and left alone …. in a weird way.
The dog is named Bella, and is a male?
I’d want to be euthanized. And no wonder it’s aggressive. The owner was a bitch. Metaphorically, and probably literally.
$20 says she had sex with ‘Bella.’
The part of me that thinks this is a terrible idea is losing to the part of me that thinks that any pet with even the slightest link to Twilight should be euthanized.
A spokesperson for PETA took time away from shoveling puppy carcasses into their furnace to ask, “What’s the big deal?”
If the dog is aggressive, euthanize it. No kill shelters are horrible systems. Sometimes saving the dog is not better. Animals end up spending the rest of their lives in a kennel – and for a 9 yr old shepherd that could be 4, 5 years. Meanwhile while this dog lives in a kennel, millions of young healthy happy-go-lucky dogs are euthanized every year in the shelter system because there simply are not enough homes.
I had an aggressive german shepherd that was amazing with me but a very large liability. I ended up euthanized him when he was 3 1/2 because he just couldn’t be trusted with others and I didn’t live alone. If i had of died, regardless he would of needed to he euthanized. Not only could he not be trusted, but dogs like that don’t like other people. They like their owner and only their owner. Sending my dog to a shelter would of been the worst thing I could of ever done to him, and I 100% believe he would of died.
Not every dog deserves a “chance” and people need to understand that. Why waste the time and resources on an old aggressive dog that is nothing more than a liability? With german shepherds, it’s poor breeding. It’s genetic. You can’t “fix” it.
How about we cremate the douchebag lawayer?
I have an aggressive pit that ill prob have to make a decision about in the next 6 months when our baby comes so i cant fault this woman for her decision. I dont fault people who keep an aggressive animal because there was an incident and feel they can control it. But once you pass I cant say I wouldnt make the same decision. Its hard to decide what to do. Ultimately its on you if anything happens. Sending an aggressive animal to a no kill shelter is all well and good, but doesnt mean the animal will rebound to a new pack..
I love the people who don’t understand dogs commenting about what a bitch this woman was. The fact of the matter is that dogs who are older, who have aggression issues, and who will remain unadoptable will suffer if left in a long-term boarding facility. Let the dog cross the rainbow bridge to be with her person. Don’t prolong her suffering simply because she’s a cute wittle doggy.
I also have to wonder how many of these angry comments about the euthanasia of this companion animal are made by people who support the death penalty for humans.