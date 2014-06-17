How ‘Saved By The Bell’ Secretly Inspired ‘Edge Of Tomorrow’

In 1993, Saved by the Bell: The College Years showcased Zack Morris, A.C. Slater, Kelly Kapowski, Samuel “Screech” Powers, and a bunch of interlopers as they were standing at the edge of tomorrow, and it was all up to them how far they’d go. They only went one season, which I will always blame on Zack Morris’ sudden weight gain making him nearly unrecognizable.

But something good came out of The College Years. It turns out the theme song secretly inspired Edge Of Tomorrow (review here).

Skip the first 26 seconds if you want to bypass Tom Cruise being all Tom Cruise-y and go straight to the punchline.

Via io9