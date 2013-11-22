Please Enjoy Scarlett Johansson’s 20 Finest Contributions To GIF Culture On Her Birthday

#GIFs
Editorial Director
11.22.13 12 Comments
scarlett-johannsson-wow

Today is Scarlett Johansson’s 29th birthday. I know, I know. How the time has flown since Ghost World. But in that time she’s given us — in addition to some good movies, some great movies, and The Black Dahlia — lots and lots of animated GIFs for the internet to swoon over.

So let’s celebrate the excuse her birthday gives us to explore all her finest contributions, shall we?

via #Scarlett+Johannson

scarlett-johannsson-ball1

scarlett-johannsson-poisoning

scarlett-johannsson-phone

scarlett-johannsson-dirty

scarlett-johannsson-latenightdance

scarlett-johannsson-aggressive

scarlett-johannsson-maybe

scarlett-johannsson-seduceme

scarlett-johannsson-beers

Around The Web

TOPICS#GIFs
TAGSDEFINITIVE GIFSgifsSCARLETT JOHANSSON

The RX

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 19 hours ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 3 days ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 1 week ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP