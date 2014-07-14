Scarlett Johansson Steals Cars And Walks Through Explosions In Two ‘Lucy’ Clips

We’re finally starting to get more footage from Luc Besson’s Lucy, starring Scarlett Johansson as the titular Lucy, dealing with newly-acquired superpowers when a bag of experimental drugs breaks in her stomach. The newer videos play down that the premise is based on the myth of her using “more than 10% of her brain” and instead focus on her logic-defying superpowers.

The clip above shows her testing out her burgeoning powers by stealing a cop car from an officer (Amr Waked) and driving it the wrong direction through the heart of Paris. As one does.

Here’s the official synopsis:

From La Femme Nikita and The Professional to The Fifth Element, writer/director Luc Besson has created some of the toughest, most memorable female action heroes in cinematic history. Now, Besson directs Scarlett Johansson in Lucy, an action-thriller that tracks a woman accidentally caught in a dark deal who turns the tables on her captors and transforms into a merciless warrior evolved beyond human logic.

She’s merciless and beyond human logic? What is this, Time Warner Cable: The Movie?

Universal has also released more pictures and an explosive featurette in which Johannson asks, “Life was given to us a billion years ago; what have we done with it?”

We’ve done drugs. Obviously. Don’t judge us, Lucy, we were told we’d get superpowers.

scarlett-johansson-lucy-10a scarlett-johansson-lucy-10b
scarlett-johansson-lucy-10c scarlett-johansson-lucy-10d
scarlett-johansson-lucy-10e scarlett-johansson-lucy-10f
scarlett-johansson-lucy-10g scarlett-johansson-lucy-10h

Lucy opens July 25th.

Via Coming Soon, CBM, Bloody Disgusting, and Orangehouse

