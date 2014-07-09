Scarlett Johansson Does Drugs And Shoots Everybody In This ‘Lucy’ Red Band Clip

Lucy features Scarlett Johansson as the titular Lucy, a regular woman who is used as a drug mule against her will. These aren’t any regular drugs though. They’re awesome superpower-granting drugs, and when a bag breaks off inside her, sh*t gets real, as seen in the borderline-NSFW (for violence) clip above. (Trailer here.)
If the style seems familiar, that’s because this is written and directed by Luc Besson (The Fifth Element, The Professional, and La Femme Nikita). Besson loves filming women kicking ass, and I love him for it.
And sure, the movie premise is based on the myth of her using “more than 10% of her brain”, but it also has Morgan Freeman being all mentor-y and Scarlett Johansson being all Black Widow-y, so I can forgive the shoddy science this time.
Universal seems to be okay with the premise as well, they’ve moved the US release date forward to July 25th, and they’ve also just announced this will be released internationally in IMAX starting August 8th. So don’t let anyone tell you drugs are always bad.
Via The Playlist, First Showing, and Movie Web
Summer has been bad for movies, but I’ll see this why not. At least it’s R.
As a kid I was super bummed when movies were rated R.
As an adult I am super bummed when movies aren’t rated R.
Irony… you are a cold hearted bitch!
My actual response to seeing the trailer for this on TV: This looks stupid but I’ll still watch it.
That’s pretty much the correct response for any movie involving Luc Beeson or Milla Jovovich.
Sorry, I just reflexively click on anything that says, “Do Drugs and Shoot Everyone”.
the movie premise is based on the myth of her using “more than 10% of her brain”
That’s a real itchy point for me, regurgitated misinformation pisses me off a lot. If they cut out every mention of 10% in that movie, I would probably like it a lot. That trailer was sweet.
Had me until “Morgan Freeman.”
Now I feel like I’ve seen this movie before.
Pepridge Farm remembers………
OMFG, if she does shooting like Equilibrium at some point, I will love it forever.
Equilibrium was the movie my brother used to convince me Christian Bale could play Batman.