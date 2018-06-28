Getty Image

Claims made by an alleged former member of Tom Cruise’s Scientology security team earned a stiff rebuttal from Scarlett Johansson on Wednesday. Brendan Tighe made claims on Megyn Kelly’s NBC show that the Avengers actress was one of the women who allegedly was set to audition to “date” Tom Cruise for the Church Of Scientology. While the actual scenario with Scientology hoping to find someone for Cruise is documented in Going Clear and other places, Johansson was quick to deny the claim and criticize the message according to The Hollywood Reporter:

“The very idea of any person auditioning to be in a relationship is so demeaning. I refuse for anyone to spread the idea that I lack the integrity to choose my own relationships. Only a man aka Brendan Tighe would come up with a crazy story like that,” Johansson said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

Tighe claims he saw Johansson on a list of women “auditioned to date” Tom Cruise after his split with Nicole Kidman. He also added that actress Erika Christensen reportedly had to “disconnect from Scarlett Johansson because it didn’t go well” according to the same report. The Church of Scientology also denied these claims and Tighe’s connection with Tom Cruise: