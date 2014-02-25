Guilt-Free Listening: ScHoolboy Q’s ‘Oxymoron’ Album Stream

Top Dawg knows everyone was scrambling for a solid link to “sample” ScHoolboy Q’s Oxymoron before buying it today. So, instead of making people suffer through bad rips and janky tracklists, here’s the full album stream, courtesy of the label. Remember to scoop it on iTunes, too.

Also for everyone’s viewing pleasure, TDE dropped a video short that captures candid moments – from the stage, to the streets and the studio – leading up to the album. Watch below.