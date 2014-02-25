Guilt-Free Listening: ScHoolboy Q’s ‘Oxymoron’ Album Stream

Top Dawg knows everyone was scrambling for a solid link to “sample” ScHoolboy Q’s Oxymoron before buying it today. So, instead of making people suffer through bad rips and janky tracklists, here’s the full album stream, courtesy of the label. Remember to scoop it on iTunes, too.
Also for everyone’s viewing pleasure, TDE dropped a video short that captures candid moments – from the stage, to the streets and the studio – leading up to the album. Watch below.
Bought tour tickets coupled with a digital download but I was emailed the download link on Friday for some reason. It’s missing the bonus tracks though so I’ll probably just grab a physical copy at Target today.
The album is good but I was expecting something to not want to skip a single track. And theres like 3 I can’t sit through.
I didn’t really liked the album that much. The 2nd song was so MEHHHH. I was confused by it lol
@Nigel I agree, I was disappointed with the Jay Rock track. That beat just does not do it for me.
@BukDiah @uliama I honestly thought it was some wack ass imitation Neptunes beat, then I saw that Pharrell produced it then I thought the beat sucked even more because it was actually him.
Los Awesome, Collard Greens, and His & Her Friend are my least favorite. that 2 Chainz joint is HARD though.
This album is solid end to end. Well worth the wait, def proud for Q and TDE.
100% agree
This album is THAT CRACK.
The beats knock. Prescription/Oxymoron goes hard.
very solid release, went ahead and broke bread with Groovy Q. Some of the beats and hooks are head scratchers, I didnt like The Purge as much as i wanted to like more. I dunno what yall talkin bout on that Los Awesome shit hard! I also HATE Hell of a Night, but the festival crowd might dig it….
The hook on Purge was wack but Kurupt’s verse… oh god one of the greatest.
indeed! yea the hook is not good at all.
But I like Hell of a Night :( The beat’s so hypnotizing.
He opened an closed strong cuz fuck la was the truth but grooveline pt 2 was my favorite track
Songs to Play:
Gangsta
What They Want (feat. 2 chainz)
Hoover Street
Prescription-Oxymoron <—— this shit goes hard
Yay Yay
Songs to Skip:
His and Her Fiend (feat. SZA)
Hell of a Night
Los Awesome (feat. Jay Rock) <——- sad about this one, just wasnt a Jay Rock song
To me the rest of the songs are average needs some better hooks; but at least the good out weighs the bad.
Better than Habits & Contradictions…but still not great. He’s got a lot of improvement to make before he can even compete with the rest of TDE. “Break the Bank” is a perfect example. He had me at 0:01…the beat knocks. Then I heard the background and mumbling at the beginning. It sounded like he was working bridge, but scratched it cuz he couldn’t think of anything to go with the flow he was using.
That beat is too hot for just a hook, def needed a bridge. To his credit though, it sounds like he found the perfect flow for the bridge…he just couldn’t deliver. Who knows, maybe he made one but thought it was corny and left it off.
Another example is all the straight forward sex talk. No creativity…just flat out “I’ma put this dick in you” and “I put my dick in her mouth”. See: “Studio”…just because you say you not using metaphors to describe what you gon do doesn’t make it hot, its just an excuse for lack of creativity placed in your bars.
If Lil’ Wayne can think of 1 million ways to creatively describe sex, fellatio & cunnilingus…I’m sure you can think of at least 2 million.
maaaaan fuck punchlines. im tired of motherfuckers saying ”like” all of the fucking time.
Apart from what TDE dropped prior, I’ve only heard Studio & that’s dope. Simple but solid.
Definitely a smooth track with the vocals and beat.
Phenomenal album, and I thought Q was by far the weak link in TDE until recently. Every track goes, not every track BANGS but there’s a great variety and some of the more personal/story tracks are even better than similar tracks on Kendrick’s album.
Fifteen tracks and I don’t skip one. Even tracks I didn’t like as much at first (“Hell of a Night” and…that might be it, really) are growing on me; it hasn’t left my car since I ‘sampled’ it a few days ago. If I had any real money this would get it.
“Hoover Street”… what the f**k…
Am I only one who thinks Schoolboy Q looks like the late great Steve McNair?
lol
Beat selection A+ (Los Awesome, Break The Bank)
Just wish the lyrics were more compelling/engaging, I just find myself not really paying attention. Most memorable verse on the album was 2chainz.
Yeah, he’s pretty simple with the lyrics aye but that’s been Q throughout his drops.
Might not need to pay attention too much & just ride.
I have personal reasons to dislike Schoolboy, and I will never tell.
Whys that? You wouldn’t have said that if you didn’t wanna tell? haha
You want to tell though.
Blu played himself on twitter tryna get at Schoolboy Q.
Son… there’s no way you can say this and NOT tell the tale. We need this, folk.
Not me but awesome track / remix
Schoolboy Q – The Purge / Rapfix Cypher (20syl Remix)
[www.youtube.com]
Not a Schoolboy fan but I’ll “sample” it to see what the hoopla is about.
Four songs in…I’m ready to turn this shit off….
Gangsta was bumping….
Los Awesome was not awesome already a song to skip
never liked Collard Greens…skip
What They Want with 2 Chainz….average….weak hook…2 Chainz came weak..boring beat.
Hoover street might be aight if it wasn’t for that 90 second intro. Schoolboy sounds good over this beat so he might need to stick with harder production in the future.
I hope this shit gets better though
You have to applaud a guy that throws SUGA FREE on the album! Suga Free killed that shit.
Basically from track 5 until the end of the album this shit was riding. I’d delete immediately Los Awesome, Gravy, & Collard Greens. I can do without The Purge too….that damn siren shit is too annoying for repeated listens. The album is tough though I’ll put it on the ipod.
+1
First half weak, second half pretty good.
I thought it was good, decent actually. Lyrics weren’t really there.
If you ain’t jam in the whip you ain’t listening right.
Exactly, i heard it through some computer speakers and was like “meh”, but then i picked it up at Target (cause CD quality is always better), threw it in the whip, and drove around the city for an hour getting stupid ignorant and bumping the fuck out of this shit. It goes hard
SEE… THIS THE TYPE OF CRITICISM J.COLE WAS TALKING ABOUT!!! REMEMBER?? MOTHAFUCKAS!!
You people listen to the album only one time and automatically become pitchfork.
Word.
LMAO
It has been leaked a week ago. Listened to it at least 10 times.
Man listening to this makes me know not to use syrup
and how did Man of The Year not make the album?
The Chef is cashmere smooth on Blind Threats.
wait is cashmere smooth? Jay got me just knowing it is.