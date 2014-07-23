Science: Casual Sex Is Good For You, If You Want It

Having seen what draws casual traffic to our servers — and it’s terrifying how many people seem to be looking for a Weird Al sex tape — I feel confident in stating that the Internet is very interested in sex. And as a society, we argue about it a lot. Is casual sex good? Is it bad? Is it neither? And now, scientists have analyzed the data and come up with a definitive “Eh, it depends.”
This study needs a caveat or two, starting with the fact that it focuses on undergraduates, not exactly the most emotionally stable or together people. But the study is interesting in that it determines that, basically, if you’re OK with other people having casual sex, having casual sex yourself is a positive for your health:
As predicted, sociosexuality moderated the effect of casual sex on well-being on a weekly basis across 12 consecutive weeks, over one semester, and over one academic year. Sociosexually unrestricted students typically reported higher well-being after having casual sex compared to not having casual sex; there were no such differences among restricted individuals. Few gender differences were found.
Or, summed up simply, if you don’t wanna go out and have sex with somebody you barely know, don’t. If you do, do! That said, there is such a thing as the biological urge; premartial sex is damn near universal in the civilized world, even if some people won’t admit it. Pretending that you’re not interested in sex would seem to be a bit unhealthy if you’re going out and doing it anyway.
The real takeaway here is that people freak out about sex too much. Everybody’s had that moment in their life where they really believe everyone is getting laid but them, and that can really mess people up. Really, what we need to do as a society is teach people their choices and what they want to do with themselves are valid and generally healthy as long as they don’t hurt other people.
Unless you’re looking for the Weird Al sex tape. That’s just wrong.
Uh, anybody who says they _don’t_ want casual sex with an attractive partner is a goddamn liar.
I can understand someone saying they don’t want to deal with all the bullshit associated with casual sex — lying, protracted seduction, emotional ramifications, infidelity, condoms, STDs, etc,– but as for the actual act, yes, please.
I have casual sex with myself several times per day. Damned hairy palms! Laser therapy not working.
The university I went to conducted a study at a famous watering hole that students go to. It was done to try and figure why there was a major chlamydia outbreak and some other STI outbreaks. At said bar, they offered people $50 if they admitted to going to this place to hookup (which it is known for). Out of the few hundred they interviewed, who admitted they had plans of doing something with another person, under 10 people actually had condoms.
So, I sure hope that study is telling students to use protection because they are clearly aiming this study towards college students.
With what accurate scientific instruments do you measure someone’s “well-being”?
I think they either measure moistness or hardness.
I’m guessing they used this instrument.
“I’m guessing they used this instrument.”
*points down*
*hip thrusts*
Eight people surveyed said the pile of crap stunk.
