Science Has Found The True Source Of All Penises

#Science
Senior Contributor
11.06.14 8 Comments

And no, it’s not Paul Verhoeven movies. Instead, researchers at Harvard sat down and asked themselves why, precisely, the twig and berries are located where they are. And believe it or not, it’s actually nature recycling some genetic code.

As noted in Nature, when the ancestors of humans crawled out of the primordial muck and got used to this whole “walking” thing, our genitalia migrated. This was for a variety of reasons, not the least of which was that putting your fun bits on your legs is poor design when you use those legs to get around.

It also didn’t help that the cloaca was over said fun bits; pooping on your genitals is not usually considered a fun time. So, as the cloaca moved, the body repurposed the parts it didn’t need anymore, like the tail, and turned them to better use. Essentially, as a fetus, you start growing a tail, and the body realizes “Crap! We don’t need a tail! What should we do?” For men, the answer is “Staple it to the front, run a tube through it, and call it a day.”

This is common practice across species; before a snake gets a trouser snake, this study found, it starts growing some legs. Basically every penis is like that work project where you get started and then it suddenly turns into something else entirely.

Now, as to why nature put the single most painful place to get kicked right at the ideal place for somebody to kick it… researchers are still stumped. That one will probably remain a mystery for the ages. But at least we know how it got there!

Via Escapist

Around The Web

TOPICS#Science
TAGSevolutionfun with dangly bitsgenitaliaPENISscience

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

08.31.18 23 hours ago
Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

08.31.18 1 day ago
The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

08.30.18 2 days ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 3 days ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 4 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP