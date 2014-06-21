Scientists At Yale May Have Discovered The Cure For Alopecia Universalis

Someone tell George Costanza to quit using Jerry Seinfeld’s phone to call China, because some scientists at Yale may be putting hair restoration scam artists out of business. According to Yale News, a 25-year old man with alopecia universalis had been the subject of an 8-month trial to test possible treatments and cures for his disease, and he successfully grew a full head of hair, as well as eyebrows, eyelashes and all of the other hair that dudes have in their dude places.
Go ahead and take a victory lap, Yale scientists. You crazy kids have earned it.
“The results are exactly what we hoped for,” said Dr. Brett A. King, assistant professor of dermatology at Yale University School of Medicine and senior author of a paper reporting the results online June 18 in the Journal of Investigative Dermatology. “This is a huge step forward in the treatment of patients with this condition. While it’s one case, we anticipated the successful treatment of this man based on our current understanding of the disease and the drug. We believe the same results will be duplicated in other patients, and we plan to try.” (Via Yale News)
The key to success in this trial was the FDA-approved arthritis drug tofacitinib citrate [Ed.- which costs almost $47 per pill, and this patient was taking two to three pills per day], which was probably sitting under their noses the whole time until one of the scientists said, “Hey, what if…” King and his team knew that the drug had already been used in treating plaque psoriasis, which this patient also has, as well as alopecia areata in mice, so they believed that it would be ideal in treating both diseases at the same time in a human patient.
Otherwise, the results may have looked like this:
Sadly I doubt this will work for male pattern baldness.
I’m sensing a pattern.
That’s a bald faced lie and you know it.
This headline is not accurate. It’s a cure for alopecia. The medicine will only counteract the immune system attacking the hair folicles. As someone who has alopecia aereta this is huge. I get spots of baldness when I have a large amount of stress. The only help that I have been able to get is shots of steroids in my head which is pretty damn unpleasant. I really hope this works.
I didnt realize alopecia is caused by stress, so its like mange but for people.
@The Curse of Marino neither did anyone else because that’s not how it works.
Yeah its nuts. If I am working myself to the bone and am just completely stressed out then I start gettin spots missing… So yeah, like mange, only with less poop eating.
@JTRO There are different types of alopecia, genius, and some are stress-induced.
@No Damn Sense I’m aware of that but the guy mentioned in the original post had a form that isn’t (or rarely) related to stress.
Not to mention that the stress “cause” isn’t backed by a whole lot of evidence and is at best an incomplete diagnosis.
@jtro that is how it works for me. Bunch of tests but nothing conclusive. Only constant in the occurrences of when I get them is working entirely too much and stress.
Wow you are one of the lucky few then. I mean, it still sucks but at least there’s a reason for it. I know people who’ve been totally bald since they were kids. For people with totalis the standard answer is “genetics”, which is a bit like a coroner attributing every death he’s ever seen to heart failure.
Yeah, it’s really fucked up how they ceased all AIDS research and testing and funneled all of that funding directly to this.
Someone get Stan Sitwell on the phone! Get his happy eyebrow!
It’s amazing how often one drug is accidentally found to be a cure for another thing.
And how often one drug causes the exact same problem that it’s meant to treat.
Except, there’s pretty much a cure now and AIDS groups predict that kids born in 10 years will be the first generation to never experience AIDS.
Toupees are the only cure for baldness. But sometimes the cure is worse than the disease.
It certainly ranks below erectile dysfunction and new plastic surgery techniques as far as time and money invested in research goes.
@jesuswasaterrorist, How’s your research on AIDS going?
He’s putting his skills and resources into something else but… it’s like… not the same… I think.
@jesuswasaterrorist Maybe cancer and heart disease and [insert deadly disease] are difficult to find a cure for, and while scientists are continuing research on them, other scientists are working on smaller, more realistically solvable problems? It’s not like because some scientists were working on this, all other science has stopped.
Also, just because this doesn’t apply to you or anyone you know doesn’t make it less important. Why don’t you imagine for a second a person who actually has alopecia, and how they probably cried in joy at the news of this development because now they might have a cure for the stressful condition that has plagued them their entire life. It’s called empathy, dude. Get some.
Yeah while it doesn’t directly affect your life doesn’t downplay the significance of the discovery. I was at a party with a young girl (8) who has totalarius, yet she doesnt wear a wig because she doesn’t want to and doesn’t like it. I wouldn’t want her to have to go through the treatment I get for my spots because it is really painful and it would be much more extensive for her. This could be a quality treatment that would vastly improve her life. So in other words, go suck a bag of dicks you troll.
Also it affects people of all ages, not just ” middle aged men”. Once again, bags of dicks + your mouth = everyone much better off.
so yea, how’s your research going?
@jesuswasaterrorist Not everything is about life and death, buddy. Having to go through life with the fear that everyone is staring at you because of your condition, and having a built in social stigma every time you leave the house is a serious ordeal. Fortunately, you get to go to 7-11 and buy microwave burritos without the anxiety of thinking that people can see through your wig (again, this article wasn’t about male pattern baldness, it’s about alopecia), but a lot of people are crippled socially from having normal lives because they fear society judges them on a regular basis. Again, you need to see that situation through someone else’s shoes and get some fucking empathy.
@jesuswasaterrorist Allopecia is a disease when the immune system attacks hair follicles; research into it has helped us better understand a whole host of other autoimmune diseases and treating it is generally a good dry run to attempt treatment of those diseases.
In other words, yes, this is important, and not because of vanity. We’ve figured out how to get the body to stop killing a part of itself.
Just an FYI,
My research is going great.
@jesuswasaterrorist So unless they’re literally dying, no one has a right to complain about anything? I assume because you refuse to have any empathy over anyone else’s problems unless they are literally dead, I assume you’re a spoiled white kid with no noticeable health problems who doesn’t think much about anyone but himself.
I mean god damn, there are countless people born with hideous birth defects that effect their daily lives, in addition to being losing limbs, having major eyesight problems, clinical panic attacks, or sever neurological damage that limits them to wheelchairs or hospital beds, but none of those really matter to you for science to attempt to cure, because no one is dying from them?
Maybe people with diseases and disorders, regardless of whether or not they die from them, just want to be more comfortable in life. And the fact that you can’t come to grips with that leads me to again believe you’ve led a very gifted life without the grief of a medical issue. Other wise, *again*, you’d have some fucking empathy.
And to bring back my first point from a couple posts ago, just because some researchers have made this alopecia development, doesn’t mean that *all* scientific medical research was on halt until they found a cure for this one. Basically *every* disease is constantly being researched at all times, this just happens to be one that made a newsworthy development. It’s not like other scientists stopped working on cancer treatments because these guys were working on alopecia. I can guarantee you that a substantially larger amount of money has been thrown cancer’s way than alopecia’s way, with less successful results. So I don’t even know what your point is for complaining about this?
When you hear this news, you shouldn’t be like “WHY DIDN’T THEY JUST CURE CANCER INSTEAD THEN? (heavy mouth breathing)” it should be “Great, they crossed another one of the list.” Don’t try and bring up third world country problems as a relevant comparison to why no one should want their health problems solved. That’s like saying we should all try to lower ourselves down to the unhealthiest group of people on the planet, just to be fair. We live in America, we have access to medicine, we’d like our health problems fixed. I don’t get what the big deal is, buddy?
As someone who has had alopecia since the 4th grade(manifestation) I can say that I for one am pretty happy about this. I honestly cant remember what I look like/would look like with hair.
I understand that it must be very difficult for you to put yourself in others shoes. I understand that this seems like a drop in the ocean compared to lack of progress in other areas.
With that being said…who the fuck ever complains about a cure for anything? As everyone said this research didn’t take away from research being done in other areas, all around the globe. I mean what a silly fucking stance to make.
I’d love for you to shave every strand of hair off of your body and live life like that for a week even. See how people behave towards you. I mean if being bald is no big deal why not try putting yourself in someone else’s shoes, Mr. High Horse. Just remember to snip those eye lashes and eye brows too. Oh also hope it doesn’t get cold where you live, asshat.
Standing ovation @muteki and @sallygally. What if these advancements help further research for lupus or type 1 diabetes which are also autoimmune disorders ? So you think all advancements in medicine came in a straight line from ” let’s cure X. Okay did research. HEY GUYS WE CURED X!!!!”? No, findins in other fields help others move forward in their own research. I have a friend who has horrible psoriasis,maybe this will help him treat it. I have another friend, great fucking guy, who has port wine covering 75 of his face. Nicest guy I know. He doesn’t really like going out because of it and it has even affected his ability to get work because of it. Just because his life isnt dangling in the balance doesn’t mean we shouldn’t use science to help improve his ability to live his life. To muteki point, if you don’t want to shave your entire head, just shave random spots all over in various sizes. Now these spots will or won’t grow back. And you would have to straight shave your head twice a day because the slightest bit of stubble will show how fucked up your hair is. Or up can wear a hat…. But let’s say you can’t wear a hat to work. Are you gonna wear a hat to a funeral or a wedding? This isn’t just some insignificant thing, it’s a major step towards improving many people’s lives and possibly other disorders.
“stupid middle aged men problems” – @jesuswasaterrorist
This motherfucker has no idea what alopecia is. All arguments rendered invalid.
Seriously you try picking up women with no eyebrows and tell me its no big deal lol.
I have faith in you muteki, just find a bar that dermatologists hit up. My wife and I wouldn’t have started talking if not for my alopecia.
@jesuswasaterrorist wow, you’re just a Ragetool, I guess. You’re so caught up in your Righteous Outrage(tm) that you forgot completely how to logic.