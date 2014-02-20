Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker May See Washington Hopes Dashed By These Highly Racist Emails

Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker is eying a run for the White House in 2016, an idea that seems just as logical as his economic reforms in Wisconsin. A place where “open for business” means “jobs aren’t here and our wages are some of the lowest in the nation.”
But poorly thought out runs for the highest office in the land are common place in today’s political theater. Luckily, so are scandals, and this one is a doozy. 25,000 pages of emails were released today as part of a now closed investigation into Walker’s aides and their activities. From The Washington Post:
The investigation focused on Walker’s time as Milwaukee county executive in the run-up to his 2010 election as governor and led to the convictions of six former aides and allies, including criminal convictions of two aides for performing political business on county time.
Prosecutors have said Walker was never a target, and he was not charged. Walker said Wednesday that the new disclosures revealed nothing beyond what authorities already had reviewed, and he predicted that Democrats would exaggerate their importance.
The e-mails and other previously sealed court documents released Wednesday showed nearly daily coordination between Walker, his gubernatorial campaign and public employees in his county office.
Walker has characterized the activities as wayward behavior of low-level aides. But the e-mails show that he knew county officials were working closely with campaign officials.
And sure, the thought of reading a lot of campaign emails is a boring thought. Even if there are claims that there’s an “inner circle” and I start getting images of Elvis and his Memphis mafia in my head. It should be little more than an inconvenience to Walker, as long as nothing drastic presents itself:
THE NIGHTMARE
In the nightmare I found myself nude in bed, and I was looking at a mirror on the ceiling, and I discovered that I am a Negro, and I’m circumcised!
Quickly I sat up, found my pants and looked in the pockets to find my driver’s license photo and it was that same color, black.
I felt myself being very depressed, downcast, sitting in a chair.
But it’s a wheelchair! That means, of course, besides being black and Jewish, I’m also disabled! I said to myself, aloud “This is impossible! It’s impossible that I should be black and Jewish and disabled!” “It’s the pure and holy truth,” whispers someone from behind me. I turn around, and it’s my boyfriend.
Just what I needed!!! I am a homosexual, and on top of that, with a Mexican boyfriend.
Oh, my God …. Black, Jewish, disabled, gay with a Mexican boyfriend, drug addict, and HIV-positive!!!
Desperate, I begin to shout, cry, pull my hair, and Oh, nooooo…I’m bald!!!
The telephone rings. it’s my brother. He is saying, ‘Since mom and dad died, the only thing you do is hang out, take drugs, and laze around all day doing nothing. Get a job, you worthless piece of crap… Any job!’
Mom? Dad? Nooooo … Now I’m also an unemployed orphan! I try to explain to my brother how hard it is to find a job when you are black, Jewish, disabled, gay with a Mexican boyfriend, are a drug addict, HIV positive, bald, and an orphan, but he doesn’t get it.
Frustrated, I hang up. It’s then I realize I only have one hand!!! With tears in my eyes, I go to the window to look out. I see I live in a shanty-town full of cardboard and tin houses! There is trash everywhere.
Suddenly I feel a sharp pain near my pacemaker…. Pacemaker??
Besides being black, Jewish, disabled, a fairy with a Mexican boyfriend, a drug addict, HIV positive, bald, orphaned, unemployed, an invalid with one hand, and having a bad heart, I live in a crappy neighborhood.
At that very moment my boyfriend approaches and says to me, ‘Sweetie pie, my love, my little black heartthrob, have you decided what you are going to wear to Washington to see Obama?’
Say it isn’t so!!! I can handle being a black, disabled, one-armed, drug-addicted, Jewish homosexual on a pacemaker who is HIV positive, bald, orphaned, unemployed, lives in a slum, and has a Mexican boyfriend, but please, Oh dear God, please don’t tell me I’m a Democrat! (via)
This is from an email sniffed out by Evan McMorris-Santoro over at Buzzfeed, sent by Walker’s former chief-of-staff Thomas Nardelli. From Gawker:
[THE NIGHTMARE] was forwarded in 2010 by Thomas Nardelli, who was Walker’s chief-of-staff when he served as Milwaukee County Executive, to an undisclosed number of recipients, including Walker’s deputy chief-of-staff, Kelly Rindfleisch.
The best part is that this piece of racist fantasy isn’t alone in the depths of emails released today. McMorris-Santoro also found this gem among the stack:
“Hilarious” was exactly the word I wanted to find in regards to the 2016 Walker campaign. This may not be as damning as a childish outburst that leads to closing a bridge, but it’s pretty close.
It should be noted that Walker himself did not send or create these emails. He also didn’t say anything racist himself, but he did allow this sort of activity to take place. And as we all know, even the smallest scandal can derail your efforts for political success in DC.
The good news is that Walker probably didn’t stand much of a shot at winning any nomination for the party anyhow. How many Conservative supermen have there been since the 2012 election? Ted Cruz, Rand Paul and Chris Christie should go on a bus tour together and try to run as one candidate. Maybe that will work.
Meanwhile, in a sweaty Mexican hut, a solemn Miguel Romney wipes the sweat from his brow and ponders his former life north of the border. He’s always telling the locals, “I was almost president, you know?” Sure you were, pal. Sure you were.
Mitt Romney in 2016 is still a better candidate than these jokers.
If he doesn’t run, I’ll be shocked. I’m convinced he’s going to get talked into yet again. As much as they all hate him (allegedly), I don’t know who would have enough of the base to get the nomination.
He’s been running since 2006. What’s another two years? I think he and Ann just *want* it too bad.
Sadly, this will probably gain him some votes.
So he didn’t send these? Or even see them? So he is guilty of having an employee who is an idiot? If that was a crime 100% of business owners in this country would be hauled off to jail immediately. This is opportunist political mudraking at it’s worst.
I just want to be sure all comments like this are directed towards the busy drones over at Buzzfeed. They’re so nice, it’ll be like yelling at a pillow.
True, this shouldn’t even be a story. Wonder how many tax dollars went into uncovering these emails?
You are the company you keep.
HE WAS THEIR EMPLOYER…and allowed a racist, sexist environment to exist and did nothing about it…in the private sector allowing stuff like this leads to harassment lawsuits at the very least…and very often businesses are fined for not teaching against such practices but I am betting that there weren’t enough women or people of color in his office to bother with behavior and policy that is so despicable from people who ARE / WERE in charge of adjudicating laws and government policies…this harkens back to the Jim Crow South all day long…thats what makes it news you frigging moron…if you went to your job each day and started saying this to the people in your office…how long do you think you would have a job? If your boss allowed a large number of his employees to act like this…how long do you think it would be before his boss fired him? Thats what makes it news
Whoa. Who ever said he allowed his employees to act like this. I’ve managed people in the past and I personally had no idea what my employees were sending to each other in personal email. There is a HUGE difference between a “racist, sexist environment” and a couple of idiots sending idiotic emails to other idiots. You are absolutely assuming the worst-case scenario is the absolute truth with no evidence. People don’t act the same way in personal face-to-face communication as they do on the internet. Example: If we were face-to-face Edward likely would not have called me a “friggin moron”. We may have had a discussion where we both brought up opposing view point, chose to respectfully disagree and and had normal, polite human interactions.
Unfortunately with this being the internet, the knee jerk reaction is to send stupid racist emails because you have a feeling of privacy and are a stupid racist. The other reaction is to lash out at anyone who has a differing opinion because opinions are hard to discuss without rushing to insults.
He also had a doctor fired because she had been a thong model.
At first I thought that was pretty lame but then I googled “Wisconsin thong model” and immediately started throwing up.
So much cheese!
God dang, this is some bull. Nobody left to offend.
how about stupid racist, sexist, mosogonystic rednecks who are paranoid to death that the entire world has conspired against them to do them in somehow? Seems to me they are a pretty funny bunch at times…I mean every time Sara Palin speaks she gives new fodder for people.
Or how about the Religous nut jobs who think the world is 6000 years old? I think we would be quite safe making fun of them as well
The dream was your subconscious telling you that you are full of crap and that everything is everything. Go back to sleep and try again.
I can’t wait til we get a post featuring an awesome ‘takedown’ or ‘smack down’ by Jon Stewart regarding these emails that Scott Walker never saw, didn’t originate, and had absolutely no idea existed. If walker is responsible for these emails, then the Secretary of State is surely responsible for state department emails under her..uh, I mean ‘their’ tenure.
Wow. What a dumb ass.
The GOP-for cheap illegal immigrant labor for the big business paymasters (who’ve abandoned them every election), more pointless wars,as much spending as the Dems.and Walker’s speciality, coming after middle and working class pensions. Walker would lose 49 states, and Utah is no lock. There are union teachers, cops, firefighters, electricians, plumbers, etc. there too.
Maybe this aide can be Vice President. Racist comments worked for Biden.
And
Can’t wait for the emails on Fast and furious, IRS, Benghazi, DNC, ….
+1 for the ST:TOS “Conscience of the King” reference.
/remembers smoking hot psycho blonde