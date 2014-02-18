Scouting Report on NFL Scout Nolan Nawrocki: F

No matter what team you root for when the lights come on on NFL Sundays we can all agree that the best part of the NFL season is the 3 months after the Superbowl and leading up to the draft. Thats when guys like Mel Kiper Jr and Todd McShay say alot of honest things that sometimes they disagree with so they can argue and we can love watching them. Yesterday, a upstart name Nolan Nawrocki gave his takes on Johnny Football and J’Dayveo’n CLOWNey:
Suspect intangibles — not a leader by example or known to inspire by his words. Carries a sense of entitlement and prima-donna arrogance seeking out the bright lights of Hollywood. Is known to party too much and is drawn to all the trappings of the game. … Has defied the odds and proven to be a great college-system quarterback, but still must prove he is willing to work to be great, adjust his hard-partying, Hollywood lifestyle and be able to inspire his teammates by more than his playmaking ability.
Just a outstanding take. Johnny seems like a good kid though,, a little to flashy to me but I’ll say it this way Id rather meet his parents then Cam Newtons. Smart take that no quarterback whose partied has ever enjoyed success in the NFL.
But lets dive in- the most important part about draft season is doing your scouting on the scouts. You need to get your information from reliable sources.
Nolan Nawrocki- Who he is? I’ve never heard of him? Heres a good video to get you up to date:
He is a king of STRONG DRAFT TAKES, except hes never right. Nolan use to play football at University of Illinois which actualy yes has a football team, and Nolan was good enough to make one tackle in his entire career, which ties him with some Germen tennis fans, and is really unimpressive because you play Indiana every year. Despite having a playing career that Sean Glennon would call “unremarkable”, Nolan still wanted a career in football so he joined up with ProFootball Weekly to buy them coffee and touch there balls whnever they felt lonely or whatever. Then some fella croaked and Nolan found himself in the spotlight and needing to make a name for himself somehow. Now hes a writer for the NFL network.
Whats his take?: You know whats boring as a football fan? Reading about how a player is good at stuff. In the NFL its not what your good at- its what your less not good at that makes the difference. Nolan saw that there was a massive C.C. Brown sized hole in NFL coverage so he decided he was going to start covering the REAL important stuff, like a players SPI (smiles per interview)and OYMF (Outstanding Young Man Factor). Hes made a name for himself recently by absolutely ripping a part 1st round busts like Cam Newton and Jonny Manziel.
Upside: Isnt Mel Kiper.
Downside: Looks like Matthew Barrys liver. Major Character issues. By “character” issues I mean he sounds like a Mel Blanc cartoon that fucked George Wendt from Superfans. Looks like a penis IMO. Doesnt get any of his predictons correctly ever. Seriously not one. I could do an better job then Nolan by looking at Todd McShays board and dropping all the Black players 5 spots which isnt far from my proprietery draft grading formula but I’ll never tell.
Red Flag: He stumblels over his words like he knows hes a fraud and lying to us all and really doesnt know anything but is just a product of the oversaturation of NFL media and doesnt actualy bring any insight or knowledge to the table besides being a scouts verion of a “stand your groud” law.
Red Flag: Uncomfortable on camera in his own skin- could be a Michael Sam type no offense? Obviously hes not a natural at anything except losing his hair and the fact NFL network doesnt let him anywhere near the len’s side of a Television camera tell you all you need to no about his personal hygeine. Is a me first Hollywood type minus having pepole that want to hang out with him.
Red Flag: Disingenous smile that is almost inpossible to find on a google image search. Could be a Face-Off type situaton where he changed skin with David Duke IMO.
Overall analyst grade: F. Like if you gave Pete Prisco CTE and threw him in a cement truck filled with krokodil and a barn owl who had access to teenagers wonderlic scores.
“Nolan was good enough to make one tackle in his entire career, which ties him with some Germen tennis fans, and is really unimpressive because you play Indiana every year.”
“Nolan was good enough to make one tackle in his entire career, which ties him with some Germen tennis fans”
Holy shit this was brilliant, but hasn’t Monica Seles suffered enough?
Her “backhand grunt” was very similar to her “getting stabbed grunt” which is weird since you’d think lung punctures would play a part.
You’re propriatary draft grade formula is simalar to Floridas stand you’re ground law which is an important SECOND AMMENDMANT issue imho
Dude is a total SYSTEM GUY, that’s all he is.
they teach mouth breathing at Illinois?
They teach that, and FACTOR-BACKING. Ron Zook was hug einto that stuff, wrote the proverbial book on it.
Didn’t know who this guy was before and don’t want to know anymore now thanks PFTC
To be fair, he did get it right on Russell Wilson. And he also said Geno Smith might not be very good, but you don’t get credit for stating the blindingly obvious.
However, all you really need to know about him is he said the following about Blaine Gabbert:
“Extremely Smart, Hardworking, highly competitive team player with a strong grasp of football concepts. More passionate about wins then any other stat.”
So, you know, he’s not very good at his job.
He would have been right if Gabbert’s focus hadn’t been sapped by his crimefighting endeavors.
The Flow just needs a little more time to mature and get the hang of the NFL, you all.
He’s a golem stuffed with concern troll posts printed from Facebook. He’s the emotional yin to Darren Rovell’s robotic yang.
Actually, with that smooth dome he does kinda look like a golem.
That’s no golem! Where’s the fucking ring?
A young Rovell for comparison.
I had to stop repeatedly and re-read lines in this. Not just from the grammar, which, as always, is spot-on, but because I was laughing too hard. Fucking brilliant.
Good to see you back, PFTC. Thought that SBNation may have sent you over to Sochi to drop some hot taeks on Putin but then remembered that you are probably on all the no-fly lists no offense.
A strong taek on Nawrocki’s strong taeks….so meta…
We have to go deeper. BRRRRRAAAAAAAHHHHHHMMMMM
Note: Christopher Nolan totally stole that line (and the sound effect) from the Sex Cannon.
I’m not saying “A scouts version of a ‘stand your ground’ law” is a strong taek, but it set a new record for bench press reps at the NFL Taek Combine
I would love for Cam Newton to beat the shit out of Nolan and file this scouting report: Weak in the kneew for a linebacker. Goes down after a hard stare or one punch. Bleeds too much after slight contact and cries for his momma when I boxed his ears. Small genitalia and his wife looks like a St. Bernard. Bad dresser and rotten teeth. Might make it at shit sites like Bleacher Report, TMZ on LIne or as a fluffer for Bang Bros but better suited to be a power bottom in gay porn.
You have got your list of shit jobs upside down, I think everyone would rather be a “power bottom”(not googling that) in gay porn than work at Bleacher Report.(no homo)
The Fightin’ Finger Pointing Excuse-Makers has a nice ring to it.
“its what your less not good at”
Not to roll the tide or anything, but I’m really racking my brain to figure out what this means.
Don’t not think about it too much.
its isnt not even important.
Don’t draft the QB from USC.
“Don’t draft the QB from USC.”
That’s tattooed on the eyelids of every head coach. But the GMs and front office people are idiots, so you can never tell.
What would PFTC’s scouting report of you look like?
Did this guy graduate from Carcosa State? He definitely has a thing with black stars.
The guys in his frat nicknamed him the “Yellow King” because of all the times he predicted he could get an Asian chick to go back to his room with him and ended up missing the mark.
Nawrocki: Barn owl, what can you tell me about Blake Bortles?
Barn owl: WHO? WHO?
Nawrocki: Goddamn right.
“In the NFL its not what your good at- its what your less not good at that makes the difference.”
This sentence brought a tear to Dan Dierdorf’s eye.
This scouting report lacks details on if his mom is a hooker or not.
What is the analysis of his crushing of puss?
Off topic; KSKers got their wish;
“CBS’ NFL pregame show is going to look a lot different next season.
The network announced Tuesday that Pro Football Hall of Famers Dan Marino and Shannon Sharpe — whose contracts were both up for renewel — will no longer be on the show.
Who will take their place?
Recently retired tight end Tony Gonzalez.”
Shannon Sharpe will always be a hero to me for his takedown of Belichick after the 2012 AFC Title game. Strangely enough he was actually pretty good this year. Marino. I guess he’ll have to find another pregame show’s interns to impregnate.
That was Sharpe’s moment of glory right there. Unfortunately the rest of his career sort of overwhelmed that. I won’t miss him, although in fairness I could, and probably have, said that about almost all of the pre-game crews.
I’ve always liked him as a player and a “commentator”, but I understand how people don’t like him much. To me he was always different than the average corporate TV guy that people seem to want. I prefer listening to his crap than about 70% of the other dudes the various networks have. I’m sure Tony will have great diction and bland takes for everybody, no controversy and a milder character.
From an Illini page: “Plans to win a Pulitzer Prize after finishing school.”
[www.fightingillini.com]
Do they have one for the category of Strongest Take?
“we can all agree that the best part of the NFL season is the 3 months after the Superbowl and leading up to the draft”
The takes. They melt the snow.
Downside: Looks like a penis IMO.
SUCH A STRONG TAKE. HARD TOO.