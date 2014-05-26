Scrappy The Dog Of The Hero Cat Attack Has Finally Been Euthanized

Scrappy the dog, who — by attacking a small boy — brought out heroic greatness in a otherwise run-of-the-mill housecat named Tara, was put down this weekend after a mandatory ten day hold following the attack. According to TMZ, Scrappy was even a dick at the shelter, attempting to attack several employees for the horrific slight of trying to bring him food and water. So, peace out Scrappy. You weren’t a nice dog and probably won’t be missed. I hope you get made someone’s b*tch in dog heaven (because I refuse to believe in dog hell) for getting your ass handed to you by a cat.
This had changed my views of cats somewhat. Still they suck compared to dogs, but this particular cat was awesome.
And yes, scrappy sounds like he was a real dick
In general, cats are assholes, and dogs are man’s best friend. There’s a reason for this. We (humans) have collectively bred dogs for … what, 10,000 years? … to be man’s best friend, one way and another. Conversely, no matter what we do with cats, they continue not giving a shit. I blame the Egyptians.
Population norms don’t always follow, however, when you start talking about individuals. Which, I mean, obviously, the video illustrates these ideas pretty well all on it’s own.
I remain curious as to what the dog’s deal was, however. Sick? Shitty owners?
Dogs are infinitely superior to cats. But its possible Scrappy was just an asshole, animals can be assholes without an underlying cause.
I had an asshole dog once – and she kind of looked like Scrappy. I took her for a ride.
With a name like Scrappy his life of crime was mapped out for him without the guiding influence of a doped out uncle and his mystery-solving masters.
Tara is rubbing her paws together in glee. “Dog gone,” she purrs.
“One down…..”
I blame the dogs owners mostly
Exactly—although some dogs, just like some people, are just plain bad.
But more likely than not, somebody failed that dog.
Agreed. Though I fail to see how this was joke worthy – “attempting to attack several employees for the horrific slight of trying to bring him food and water”. Clearly something was wrong with this dog. I don’t see how making fun of the animal being put down is funny, at all. Why is there discussion over the dog anyways? What about the owner(s)? How long did they have Scrappy for? A dog just doesn’t go apeshit and on a rampage because of a kid on his bike.
I’ve had a dog that had issues, he never attacked anyone but he had a pretty bad demeanor. This was no fault of our own, we took very good care of the dog, but he was forced from his mother w/ the rest of the litter pretty much right after birth. This keeps a dog from understanding the pack hierarchy and can really mess w/ his behavior (something we didn’t know at the time), which is why pups need to stay w/ their litter for at least 8-12 weeks. Smaller dogs like Scrappy need a long time, might explain his behavior. I don’t like the idea of people automatically blaming an owner for a dog’s behavior without full knowledge of the situation, dogs are as complex as human beings & just like we don’t lay blame solely at a parents feet for raising murderers, we shouldn’t rush to judgment about a difficult dog’s owners. At the end of the day, all dogs are animals and any animal can snap when it feels its being threatened, but some dogs have social issues. Owners can’t help loving their animal, and I’d venture to say that most owners would never want something like this to happen, but as much as we’d like we just can’t ever know what’s going on in a dog’s head to understand whether or not something should be done about the dog to prevent these kinds of things, all we can do is react to what we witness.
We had a couple dogs we took care of well when I was a kid, but I don’t know, maybe my dad wasn’t as good at disciplining as he thought he was because they bit at pretty much any new person that showed up before ultimately knocking some kid off his bike one day. We had to put them down after that. I was bummed out obviously but, clearly we didn’t know how to get these dogs to not be needlessly aggressive to passerby… I was never comfortable with them being put down as a result of us not teaching them properly to behave but, this was years ago already and what’s done is done.
I fostered a litter of pit-mix pups about 2 years ago. They were barely 4 weeks old when I picked them up (bought from a shitbag of a backyard breeder – never did find out what happened to their mom) and kept them together until they were 8 weeks old to help normalize their behavior as best I could.
So far, all of their behavior has manifested as far clingier and more prone to separation anxiety aside from generally normal dog behavior.
I actually love to imagine that.
I would love it even more if she did it in Madea’s voice. “LAARD, it’s every MAN for HIM or HERSELF! Halle-lu-YER!”
That’ll do, cat. That’ll do.
People.
A dog acts all nice and funny and do tricks and everything: “Oh, such a good hearted animal!”
A dog goes angry and on a biting spree “Damn owner, it’s his fault, f**k him!”
For whatever reason people dont like to accept that animals can have asshole personalities. Even though the reason dogs are so well liked is because they have personalities at all, unlike most animals.
Well that’s because Dogs are products of heir own environment. For some reason that’s just hard for you to understand.
Scrappy should be stuffed and mounted, then given to Tara as reward for her heroism.
Poor Scrappy. You know what happen when the other dogs in hell knew he died because a cat attack him. Pick that soap Scrappy.