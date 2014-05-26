Scrappy The Dog Of The Hero Cat Attack Has Finally Been Euthanized

Scrappy the dog, who — by attacking a small boy — brought out heroic greatness in a otherwise run-of-the-mill housecat named Tara, was put down this weekend after a mandatory ten day hold following the attack. According to TMZ, Scrappy was even a dick at the shelter, attempting to attack several employees for the horrific slight of trying to bring him food and water. So, peace out Scrappy. You weren’t a nice dog and probably won’t be missed. I hope you get made someone’s b*tch in dog heaven (because I refuse to believe in dog hell) for getting your ass handed to you by a cat.

