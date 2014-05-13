Screw You Dragons, ‘Skyrim’ Has Godzilla Now

There have been plenty of Godzilla games, but few, if any, that depicted the big green guy’s rampages from a ground level, human perspective. Well, now you can be a human dodging Godzilla’s big stompy feet in…Skyrim?
Yup, modder Quechus13 has inserted Godzilla, Mechagodzilla and Rodan into Skyrim, and the effect is actually pretty impressive. Godzilla’s model is a little chunky and goofy, but hey, real Godzilla is supposed to be chunky and goofy. Check it out below…
Take notes Bethesda — if you want me to invest another 200 hours in one of your games, I want a Godzilla fight to be waiting for me at the end.
Via Kotaku
I feel like I’m having a stroke.
This shits amazing. Makes me wish I had a gaming PC
But can you fight Godzilla on the back of a dragon?
I don’t see why not!
Yep, just came.
The Machoman mod is still the best Skyrim mod.
Yet more proof I should have got Skyrim for PC.