Sean Hannity’s the King of Distraction whenever Republicans act up in a very prominent way and get called out for it. One only needs to witness his notorious habit of cutting to high speed car chases (that should have no bearing for a national audience), which is what he did during the height of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation. This week, he’s dodging a few things, including Corey Lewandowski’s expulsion from “Trump World” following sexual harassment allegations. And Hannity would also like us to ignore how Republicans are stonewalling with their refusal to raise the debt ceiling, which could spark a global financial catastrophe.
What’s Hannity covering instead? He led with the congressional baseball claim, which is where he claimed that President Biden was “greeted by chorus of boos.”
Lead story on Hannity pic.twitter.com/7rrgNJ18ef
Of course, it sure didn’t seem like Hannity was telling the truth.
Not sure they’re correct https://t.co/n3vznqgRMq
Because there was quite an audibly positive response, too, when Biden and House Majority Leader Nancy Pelosi arrived in the house.
Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi are in the house at the congressional baseball game pic.twitter.com/ae2dkVpzwZ
In fact, the clip that Hannity played to make his case for “a chorus of boos” (upon Biden’s arrival) actually revealed a lot more cheering than jeering.
Hannity played a clip meant to illustrate Biden getting "greeted by a chorus of boos" at the congressional baseball game. The only problem is it indicates more cheers than boos lol. pic.twitter.com/V4wnYlC2XP
That doesn’t matter for Sean Hannity. He had more important work to do, like talking about the location of Obama’s library in Chicago.
Hannity is bravely covering the biggest story of our times pic.twitter.com/McNbdH5k3A
The library (which has been five years in the making) has been controversial because the library’s embracing digitalization and because of the neighborhood where it’s located, but it’s surely not as far-reaching in implications as the GOP scandals going around this week. Yet Hannity’s gonna Hannity.