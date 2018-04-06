Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Well, that didn’t take long.

To recap, on Monday night’s show following the official White House Easter Egg Roll, Jimmy Kimmel made a goof about First Lady Melania Trump’s accent as she read a book to children. It wasn’t an especially clever joke, but pretty innocuous nonetheless. By Thursday morning however, it had made its way to Sean Hannity, who breathlessly covered the “brutal” jab on Fox News, lashing out at the late night host by calling him a “despicable disgrace” and an “ass clown.”

Far be it from Jimmy Kimmel to fail to respond to an attack from the folks at Fox News, so he dedicated Thursday night’s monologue to clapping back at Hannity.

Kimmel slammed Hannity for supporting Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore after multiple accusations of pedophilia, and told Hannity that if he was an ass clown, “Sean, you are the whole ass circus.” He concluded his rant with the kicker, “You know that I think is disrespectful to the First Lady? Cheating on her with a porn star after she has a baby.”

Hannity must have been prepared for Kimmel’s retaliation, because shortly after the clip of the monologue surfaced online, he was ready to go with clips from Kimmel’s tongue-in-cheek bro humor The Man Show that ran on Comedy Central from 1999-2004 — which is readily available on DVD, by the way.

Tweeting one clip of Kimmel asking women to feel around for an object in his pants, a typical gag for the show, he declared, “Jimmy that’s you being a pervert a**hole. How would you feel if that was your daughter? I bet Disney is so proud.” But he wasn’t done there.

