Well, that didn’t take long.
To recap, on Monday night’s show following the official White House Easter Egg Roll, Jimmy Kimmel made a goof about First Lady Melania Trump’s accent as she read a book to children. It wasn’t an especially clever joke, but pretty innocuous nonetheless. By Thursday morning however, it had made its way to Sean Hannity, who breathlessly covered the “brutal” jab on Fox News, lashing out at the late night host by calling him a “despicable disgrace” and an “ass clown.”
Far be it from Jimmy Kimmel to fail to respond to an attack from the folks at Fox News, so he dedicated Thursday night’s monologue to clapping back at Hannity.
Kimmel slammed Hannity for supporting Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore after multiple accusations of pedophilia, and told Hannity that if he was an ass clown, “Sean, you are the whole ass circus.” He concluded his rant with the kicker, “You know that I think is disrespectful to the First Lady? Cheating on her with a porn star after she has a baby.”
Hannity must have been prepared for Kimmel’s retaliation, because shortly after the clip of the monologue surfaced online, he was ready to go with clips from Kimmel’s tongue-in-cheek bro humor The Man Show that ran on Comedy Central from 1999-2004 — which is readily available on DVD, by the way.
Tweeting one clip of Kimmel asking women to feel around for an object in his pants, a typical gag for the show, he declared, “Jimmy that’s you being a pervert a**hole. How would you feel if that was your daughter? I bet Disney is so proud.” But he wasn’t done there.
Conservatives have no concept of learning, adaptation or changing.
Their Dear Leader is proud of the fact that he hasn’t changed since age 5.
Implying that Jimmy is a rapist because he co-hosted The Man Show 15+ years ago seems like a leap, Sean
Honest question, why does Kimmel get to have his actions described as “tongue in cheek” while others have (rightly) had their feet held to the fire for things they said/did in the early 2000’s?
I’m guessing if you found a videoclip of Ben Shapiro doing these things, it would not be described as “tongue in cheek”
Well, one major thing is that his actions were done on a television show. You do understand the difference between creating a television show and doing the same thing in a unmarked hotel room, right? You have people involved in the actual writing, production, casting, content review, etc, and THEN BROADCAST THE ACTION TO MILLIONS OF PEOPLE vs trying to hide the fact. Oh, and the network it was broadcast on? COMEDY CENTRAL. Good grief man, Now, if you want to actually be vindicated in your outrage, why not target an actual pervert, like the guy you voted for? You know, the guy who paid hush money to women he sexually assaulted/carried on an affair with.
Damn it, I took the troll bait.
Because The Man Show was supposed to be tongue in cheek from the very beginning. They were buffoons and they knew it.
Remember 2 days ago when conservatives were saying that liberals attempting to put Laura Ingraham’s job in jeopardy was a cheap shot/an attack on free speech?
Hannity trying to play the morality card while he sucks on the pussy grabbers anus is quite the accomplishment even for a low life scum like Hannity.
Because everyone that appeared on the man show TV show signed a waiver/was paid to be on that TV show and had the opportunity to not be paid or sign the waiver.
I love that Hannity thinks Disney was somehow unaware of the man show.