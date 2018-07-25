BBC interviewer to Sean Spicer: "You have corrupted discourse for the entire world by going along with these lies" pic.twitter.com/HsvNLajwQu — Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) July 24, 2018

Sean Spicer is currently in the midst of a whirlwind press tour for his new book The Briefing, about his brief time serving President Donald Trump as White House Press Secretary, which came out yesterday. Although despite his best attempts at image rehabilitation with appearances such as the jokey one at last year’s Emmys, many people are not willing to forgive Spicer for the blatant gaslighting he took part in at the behest of his former boss.

As such, Spicer was certainly not handled with kid gloves when he appeared on camera alongside Emily Maitlis with BBC Newsnight earlier this week. During the 15 minute long interview, Maitlis repeatedly held Spicer accountable for his actions, however she really laid into him in the above clip, over the crowd size claims that set the standard for his tenure in the role.

“You joked about it when you presented the Emmy Awards — but it wasn’t a joke,” Maitlis pointed out. “It was the start of the most corrosive culture. You played with the truth, you led us down a dangerous path. You have corrupted discourse for the entire world by going along with these lies.”

After some classic stammering, Spicer tried to push the blame to the “false narratives” the media has allegedly perpetrated, to which Maitlis countered, “He shouts fake news when he doesn’t like something!”

In the midst of all this, Spicer canceled a book-tour stop at a Massachusetts BJ’s Wholesale Club that was supposed to have taken place this week due to supposed concerns about the “political climate.” Hmm, sounds legit.

You can watch the full interview below: