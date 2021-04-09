Certain members of Congress keep making headlines for their anti-vaccination stances, but there are plenty of good eggs in the bunch. That would include Sen. John Neely Kennedy (R-LA), who decided to throw down a rendition of Matt Monro’s “Born Free” in order to motivate people towards the needle.

Live free. Be cool. Get the #coronavirus vaccine. I did. It works. pic.twitter.com/Q2dZpD9ZaF — John Kennedy (@SenJohnKennedy) April 8, 2021

It’s an alright show from a guy who knows he can’t sing (and freely admits as much), but he’s doing it anyway to bring attention to the cause:

Born free

As free as the wind blows

As free as the grass grows

Born free to follow your heart

Hey, he’s doing better than I would have done, and he didn’t pull out the Kid Rock song that’s also entitled, “Born Free,” so he’s scoring major points with this daring venture. And he’s got a good sense of humor about it all: “I’m Senator Kennedy. I can’t sing very well but I’m free. Be free. Be cool. Get the vaccine. I did. It works.” Well, Kennedy gets it. There’s been plenty said about freedom and lockdowns, but the sooner we can get back to normal-ish life, the better. And herd immunity through vaccination is the fastest way to get there without more loss of life, which (logically speaking) can only help Americans get back to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.