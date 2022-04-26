Ivanka Trump’s White House run was curiously involved and then soon (at least in her mind) forgotten. Trump had installed his daughter in a prominent senior advisor position, and now, she and husband Jared Kushner (who busied himself with “bringing peace” to the Middle East) are pretending like they didn’t help run the joint. On January 6, Ivanka also famously tweeted and deleted a message to the “American Patriots” who were storming the U.S. Capitol in what turned out to be a deadly insurrection. And the House Committee on Jan. 6 has now turned up Ivanka’s texts (from group text chain with Chief of Staff Mark Meadows) leading up to that day.

Let’s just say that Ivanka was not passively hanging back from the text chain with Kushner, Hope Hicks, Jason Miller, Dan Scavino, and more. A few days after the election didn’t go as planned for Team Trump, she texted, “You are all WARRIORS of epic proportions! Keep the faith and the fight!” Seth Meyers, of course (at about the 1:00 mark above), roasted the heck out of her for being such an Energizer Bunny. “She’s trying to overturn the results of an election with the tone of a Peloton instructor. And also, just a tip, if you’re planning a coup, maybe don’t do it via group chat?”

From there, Meyers imagined what else Ivanka would say about the coup: “Should do the coup on TikTok? I think that would totally slay!! LMK!” Yep, that sounds plausible!