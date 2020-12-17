Seth Meyers tore into the “F*ck your feelings” crowd on Wednesday night after being subjected to a NewsMax clip where host Greg Kelly still refused to acknowledged that Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump in the 2020 election. Despite the Electoral College certifying the votes and prominent Republicans like Mitch McConnell accepting that Trump lost, Kelly told viewers that while it’s “technically correct” for people to call Biden the president-elect, “I personally feel they’re wrong.” After the 5:00 mark above, Meyers launched into a scathing takedown of the right-wing news network. Via The Daily Beast:

“Oh, you personally feel they’re wrong?” the Late Night host asked. “You don’t want your controversial views to stain the sterling journalistic reputation of Newsmax, which up until recently got less attention than a stand-up comic opening at Ozzfest.” Meyers went on to joke that Newsmax “sounds like one of those fake news shows that’s really just a late-night infomercial for hair plugs.”

Meyers also couldn’t help but note that Trump supporters were a big fan of the “F*ck your feelings” slogan during his 2016 campaign, but they seem to be signing a very different tune this time around. “For a crowd that constantly claims your feelings don’t matter, they seem to think Donald Trump’s feelings matter a lot,” he said.

While NewsMax might be refusing to accept the election results, Fox News has been getting downright combative with Trump supporters who refuse to believe Biden won. On Thursday evening, Geraldo Rivera lectured MAGA voters who are still holding out hope for some last minute reversal. “Those people who continue to promote some fantastic legislative or judicial or constitutional, you know, magic wand that’s going to save the Trump presidency: You are wrong. You are misleading the American people.” Rivera called for an end to the “nonsense” by stating, “You are tearing at the fabric of the American republic.”