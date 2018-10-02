Seth Meyers Ponders ‘How Much Of A Sexist D*ck’ Trump Can Possibly Be

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Last night Seth Meyers took one of his trademark “Closer Looks” at the three-ring circus that is our current presidential administration, which on Monday involved Donald Trump holding a bonkers press conference in the Rose Garden to ostensibly field questions about his renegotiated NAFTA deal with Mexico and Canada. But of course, nobody wanted to talk about that, as multiple female reporters proceeded to ask about Trump’s shouty, unpopular Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Unfortunately yet predictably, however, Meyers noted that he shot each of them down “in super demeaning and sexist ways.”

After running a montage of Trump acting like a legit monster to several female reporters, including the viral clip of him telling ABC’s Cecilia Vega that she “never thinks,” Meyers incredulously asked, “I mean, how much of a sexist d*ck can you possibly be?” He added, “It’s almost as if he saw someone else getting attention for acting like a maniac on TV and thought, ‘I could top that,'” referring to Kavanaugh’s berserk Senate Judiciary Committee hearing.

Meyers went on to mock Trump’s response to one reporter’s question about Kavanaugh’s heavy drinking past, which he inexplicably answered by pointing out that he’s never had a drink in his life, adding that it was “one of his only good traits.” Can you imagine if I had, what a mess I’d be?” the president pondered out loud. “I’d be the world’s worst!”

“What’s amazing about that joke, is that inherent in the premise is that Trump admitting that he already sucks,” Meyers quipped. “I mean think about it. That joke doesn’t work if everyone thinks Trump is a great president. He’s basically saying, ‘If you think I’m an a**hole now, imagine if I had a few beers. I’d be a [bleeping] nightmare!'”

Hmm, yeah — not super comforting! Not that Trump would start now, anyway.