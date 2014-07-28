Seth Rogen Drank Beer Out Of The Stanley Cup Like A Good Canadian, Eh?

#Canada #Beer #Seth Rogen
07.28.14 4 years ago 2 Comments

Just as Americans wish that Olympic events we’re bad at could be replaced by brisket eating contests, so too do Canadians imagine that someday, they’ll be able to drink a warm beverage out of a disgusting cup named after this Stanley dude. One Canadian had his lifelong dream come true this weekend, when Seth Rogen guzzled beer out of the Stanley Cup at the Just for Laughs festival. He was surrounded by Montreal Canadians defencemen P.K. Subban and mascot Youpi, because Canada.

Were there Timbits? Of course there were. (I appreciate how Canada has accepted their stereotypes, eh?)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Canada#Beer#Seth Rogen
TAGSBEERCanadaSETH ROGENSTANLEY CUP

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP