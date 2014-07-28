Seth Rogen Drank Beer Out Of The Stanley Cup Like A Good Canadian, Eh?

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Just as Americans wish that Olympic events we’re bad at could be replaced by brisket eating contests, so too do Canadians imagine that someday, they’ll be able to drink a warm beverage out of a disgusting cup named after this Stanley dude. One Canadian had his lifelong dream come true this weekend, when Seth Rogen guzzled beer out of the Stanley Cup at the Just for Laughs festival. He was surrounded by Montreal Canadians defencemen P.K. Subban and mascot Youpi, because Canada.

Were there Timbits? Of course there were. (I appreciate how Canada has accepted their stereotypes, eh?)