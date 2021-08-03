Some have spent the pandemic watching things (or drinking), but others were actually productive, getting around to making their own King Lears. One of those people is Seth Rogen, who, during quarantine, added “pottery maker” to a CV that already included actor, screenwriter, film director, author, and weed advocate. And his ceramics are pretty good! In fact, it’s kind of all he tweets about this day, when he’s not owning Ted Cruz. And a recent viral TikTok jokingly asked about the whereabouts of the real Rogen.

The video finds someone nailing a “missing” sign with Rogen’s face attached to a tree, while singing. “Has anyone seen Seth Rogen lately?” the man croons. “I’ve seen a lot of photos of his vases. Haven’t seen a recent photo of his face yet. I have a crazy hypothesis. Seth was kidnapped by a shady ceramicist.”

The TikTok got a lot of views, including from Rogen himself. And Rogen decided to make sure people weren’t worried about him.

This video is very funny and not at all true! I have not been kidnapped! This is not a kidnapper writing this from Seth’s account! I promise! pic.twitter.com/FDeQ7UdYox — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) August 3, 2021

“This video is very funny and not at all true! I have not been kidnapped!” he wrote, adding, “This is not a kidnapper writing this from Seth’s account! I promise!”

What is true is that Rogen got really, really into pottery. He and his wife even built a studio in their garage, and when he posts his resulting pieces on social media, they get a lot of love. But anyone worrying that Rogen will neglect his other talents shouldn’t: He’s always been good at compartmentalizing his interests. Besides, it’s not like his pottery is going to ever almost start a war with North Korea.

